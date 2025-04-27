Prabowo Price proposed the abolition of vice -president Gibran – National Berita | BERITAMERDEKA.NET





Jakarta, BERITAMERDEKA.NET -The TNI-POLRI retirement forum proposed to the Consultative Assembly of the Indonesian People (MPR) to withdraw the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka. In addition, this forum also asked for a reshuffle of the cabinet against the ministers suspected of being involved in a corruption case. This request, which included the need for decisive action against state representatives, considered as still faithful to the 7th president, Joko Widodo, has become a public concern. How was Prabowo's response to Gibran's proposal? Responding to these requests, the special advisor to the President of Policy and Security, Wiranto, explained the attitude of President Prabowo Suubianto. According to Wiranto, Prabowo respects the aspirations conveyed by the TNI-Polri retirement forum, but President UGA realizes the importance of understanding the limits of authority in the government system which adheres to the principle of triass's policy. “First of all, he must first learn the content of the declaration, the content of the proposals. Studied one by one, because it is not light, a very fundamental problem,” Wiranto said at a press conference held after a meeting with president Prabowo at the presidential palace, Jakarta, Thursday (24/24/2025). In addition, Wiranto stressed that Prabowo, as head of state and head of government, had limited power. In a country that adheres to the Triassic political system, there is a clear separation between the executive, the legislative and the judiciary. “However, of course, the president, as head of state and head of government, has unlimited power, yes. That is to say, his power, his power is also limited. In a country that adheres to the policy of the Triassic, there is a separation between the executive, the legislative and the judiciary, cannot take place,” he added. Regarding government decisions, Wiranto explained that President Prabowo would not take measures only according to a single source of information. “There must be many other sources he listened to. He also made a decision not only to focus on a field, many other areas that the president should consider before making a decision,” said Wiranto. Although there are advantages and disadvantages on this subject, Wiranto has said that differences in opinion are a natural thing in society. He hopes that these differences will not interfere with harmony in the challenges of the country. “Yes (including the question of Gibran). There are eight points, there was circulating on social networks. There have been many news that appeared. So, it is the attitude of the president, not messed up, but always respect,” said Wiranto. The TNI-Polri retirement forum proposed the elimination of Gibran, made up of a number of superior figures, including 103 retired generals, 73 admirals, 65 marshal and 91 colonel. Some of the figures participated in this proposal were General TNI (ret.) Fachrul Razi and commander of the Indonesian armed forces (shelter) for the TNI General Try Sutrisno 1988-1993. Their declaration contains eight points, in particular the rejection of government policies linked to the development of the capital of the State (IKN) and foreign workers, as well as of the proposed reshuffle of ministers suspected of being involved in corruption. One of the most controversial points is the proposal to replace the vice-president subject to the MPR, on the basis of the allegation according to which the decree of the Constitutional Court (MK) concerning article 169 Law The electoral law violated the law of the MK procedure and the law on judicial power.

