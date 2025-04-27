Politics
Within Kent's electoral battle where the result could trigger a conservative reform coalition
Even Kent – a conservative heart for more than a century – cannot escape the rise of the United Kingdom reform
At the wheel of his royal blue Toyota, Paul Thomas slides in front of the suburbs and the villages of Kent with the air of a mission man. Every hundred meters away, it gets out of the window during new housing developments that have appeared in recent years.
There is not the infrastructure of all of this, he says, nodding towards a row of new beige slots nestled in what was in the past agricultural land. They spring up everywhere.
Thomas The Reform UK candidate for Maidstone South intends to bring back what he recalls the common sense to the council of the county of Kent when the surveys open next week.
On May 1, most residents may have a say that on who run many of their local services. It is a lot of work to fight against the local authorities who take care of the largest population in the United Kingdom, with more than 1.6 million residents.
The County Kent council was managed by most of its existence. In 1997, the conservatives recognized their majority, which they have held since, although their authority was shaken in the 2013 elections when Ukip became the second party of the Council, before losing all their seats four years later.
The last elections took place in 2021, when Boris Johnson was still Prime Minister. At the time, the Conservatives obtained more than 70% of the council seats. This year, each seat of the council is in place for the elections, which means that residents elect 81 advisers out of 72 divisions.
Conservative alarm ringtones sound in Kent, where the party contains 56 of the 81 seats. Surveys predicted that the reform could take many of these seats.
If no single party earns more than half of the council seats, this is described as no global control and the conservatives and the reform could be forced to seek a coalition agreement.
Despite this, there are also areas of strong work support, such as the cities of Medway, and for the units.
These are reforms of the county of Frontline
Maidstone is the largest city in Kent. Once which houses flourishing factories of caramel and paper which are now replaced by small businesses and SMEs, the spirit of thatcherism is always suspended in the air.
Ann Widdecombe, a former conservative deputy, represented Maidstone and Malling in the Parliament from 1987 to 2010, before hurting himself with the reform and becoming their immigration spokesperson.
Like Widdecombe, Thomas is a former conservative candidate who has become a reform. He currently sits on parish council and was held in Maidstone and Malling during the general elections of 2024, less than 5,000 votes from the deputy of the Helen Grant.
Now he stands at Maidstone South, one of a handful of Kent's divisions where the reform thinks that she has a real blow.
There are 81 seats to be won in this county and I can tell you this evening that we are holding in absolutely each of them, said Nigel Farage by launching the campaign of reforms of the county of Kent on March 31 in Maidstone.
With a planning training, Thomas insists that he focused on local problems: nests-of-poule, school places, bus services, better roads.
When the subject switches to immigration, he sends him back to the nests-de-poule, insisting that migration is for Nigel and the national party to manage.
Speaking in Maidstone, Farage said that national policy will have an influence. It is the county of Frontline and if you return a week, more than 2,000 young men entered the port of Dover via Dinghy in the English chain, he said.
While Farage takes care of national problems, Thomass' political proposals are the abolishing political proposals of 7,000 EU offices, focusing 130,000 reserved for electricity vehicle charges and by reducing 330,000 of a work cycle regime.
The initiatives of diversity, equality and inclusion (DEI) are also in its reticle.
Each other party failed Kent, and it failed in local communities, he said. He becomes division there.
Despite Thomass's comments, Rosalind Binks, who has been conservative for Thanet since 2017, says that division questions such as immigration are not raised on the doors.
Immigration is not a major problem, it is almost out of purpose, she says. People are concerned about the cost of things and what we pay.
Binks, which withdraws from the elections, believes that the roads, due to the link between Dover and London, play a more important role for voters.
But as she believes that Kent has been managed fairly well financially, she understands why some turn away from the conservatives.
I understand people who vote the reform. It is the same thing here as across the country, people believe that things did not go well.
Reform voters will be a real mixture of people. A mixture of work voters who are really annoyed and some conservative voters who are really annoyed, she adds. I think the Greens could do very well.
Nigel Farage is a Geezer
In Central Maidstone, Union Jack Bunting Flutters above the head and Elisabethaine faads are looming above a high street lined with chain and books of books. Apart from a bookmakers, Gordon Smith, 70, explains why he voted the reform this time.
They said they would stop the boats, he said. On immigration, they are good, it's a great thing for me. At least they can try. The others had the opportunity and the absence.
Mike Williams, 80, a retired retail worker who moved from London to Maidstone in the 1980s, said that since the opening of work, we have had mass immigration.
Were closest to France, and not only do they settle here, they stay here, added Williams.
The younger voices of the city are concerned about health services and homelessness. But asked for whom they would vote, they also declared a reform.
I think he is a Geezer, says Joe Francis, 19, when he asked him about Farage. His friend, Louis Crouch, also 19, nods: he is a bit of a dictator, but he says good and evil.
Green overvoltage
Work and the Liberals Democrats hold only six of the County Council seats. While many liberal voters disappointed in conservative bastions often derive towards Libs Dems, in Maidstone, the Greens believe that they are increasing.
Completing five seats on the county council and more seats than working on the borough council, they aim to win four new seats at the county in Maidstone and 15 across Kent.
We obtained this level of deep engagement, explains Stuart Jeffery, adviser to the Green Party. The problems that people raise ranges from immigration litter. People feel cities in decline, and they want to feel proud again.
Jeffery calls into question the anti-immigration rhetoric that took place in the city. The reform increases small boats, although it is a fraction of immigration. And these people who are asylum seekers, who have bombed houses, we should welcome them, he said.
Jim Omara, 66, agrees. Socialist of Ireland, he says that the country was left disorder by previous governments, and that it gets tired of the scapegoat of immigrants.
There is a lot of this bloody foreign rhetoric, he says, sipping a coffee in the city center. IM a bloody stranger myself. I think they are just people who often repeat what they heard.
This led to a general feeling of apprehension, he added.
|
