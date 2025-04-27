Trump's approval ratings in the record almost 100 days





Trump promised economic relief, but the Americans say they are struggling

President Donald Trump has promised to end inflation and immediately reduce food costs after taking office. Here's what Americans think 100 days.

The favor of Washington President Donald Trump continued to drop while reaching 100 days of a second term, and voters weigh on his approach to questions such as economics and immigration.

Trump’s approval rating was 39% in a new Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos released on April 25. It is down six percentage points of a similar survey published in mid-February.

This is the lowest approval note for any president at 100 days to return to the third term of Franklin D. Roosevelt, according to the points of sale.

Another recent survey, published on April 27 of CNN, found Trump approval rating at 41% down four points in their survey in March and seven points since February. This is the lowest note dating from at least the administration of Dwight Eisenhower, according to CNN.

The two surveys found that voters had embittered treatment by the president of the economy.

Sixty -one percent of the Washington Post respondents, ABC News and Ipsos Poll said they disapprove of how Trump managed the country's economy. The number occurs while Trump's variable price plan has led to market disorders and has raised fears of an imminent recession.

Fifty-two percent of the respondents of the CNN survey said that they had at least some confidence in Trump treatment of the economy, but it is down five points from early March.

Trump is also negative with voters on a handful of questions that defined his re -election campaign last year, according to the Washington Post, ABC News and Ipsos. From immigration policy to management of the federal government, more than half of those questioned have said they had disapproved of Trump's actions to date.

In addition, in a survey published last week of more than 900 voters conducted by the New York Times and the Siena College Research Institute, around 54% of participants declared the treatment of the president of the economy, immigration, foreign trade and war between Russia and Ukraine.

The Republican President is not the only entity under control in new polls.

Almost 70% of voters said that the Democratic Party, which faced the way of opposing Trump's second term, is disconnected from the concerns of most Americans. Sixty-four percent said the same thing about the GOP.

The post-Abc-Ipsos survey was conducted online from April 18 to 22 in 2,464 adults in the United States, it has a margin of error of +/- two percentage points.

The CNN survey was carried out from April 17 to 24 in 1,678 adults, using online and telephone interviews. It has a margin of error of more or less 2.9 percentage points.

