In recent years, India has twice opted a strong military reprisal response against Pakistan in 2016 and 2019. In 2016, India carried out surgical strikes inside Pakistan occupied cashmere (POK) in response to an attack on an Indian army camp in Uri. Three years later, IAF planes bombed the Jem training center at the little hours of February 26 after the shocking suicide attack on a CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14.

A dozen IAF Mirage 2000 aircraft equipped with Israeli spices (precise and profitable impact) 2000 precision missiles crossed the Indo-Pak border to target the terrorist camp identified in Balakot in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The complete set of Balakot's attack included a mixture of planes, including mirages, accompanied by four Sukhoi-30s for air coverage and lure. Two surveillance planes, the AirTerée warning and control system of Phalcon (AWACS) and the indigenous alert and early control system (AEW&C), were deployed, like two IL76 for air supply.

Pakistan Air Force responded when entering the Indian airspace but was driven out by IAF fighters. This led to a dog fight and to the brief capture of the captain of the Abhinandan Varthaman group, whose MIG took a hit.

During the post-operation press conference, the Secretary of Foreign Affairs at the time, Vijay Gokhale, said that credible information was received that Jaish-E-Mohammed was trying another terrorist attack in various parts of the country, and the Djihadis of faithful were trained for this purpose. Faced with an imminent danger, a preemptive strike has become absolutely necessary. In an operation led by the intelligence services in the early hours of today, India struck the largest training camp from Jem to Balakot … This non -military preventive action was specifically targeted on the Jem camp.

The 2019 operation was different because the Indian war planes have entered the Pakistani airspace for the first time since the 1971 war. Even during the Kargil War in 1999, the IAF had operated within the country's airspace.

Balakot's strike also marked a change in the doctrine of the Indian response. Not only did the government took the political property of the action of entering into enemy airspace, but it introduced an element of surprise and said that the terrorists and their masters know that India has the will to pursue them deep in Pakistan and would not hesitate to use its military power.

Defense Minister Rajnath Singh had described Balakot's response to employment, adding that the opponent must think 100 times for any future mishap. He said the response showed an India defense capacity and affirmed his right to defend himself against terrorism.

Rajnath described Balakot's air strikes as a singular precision event and military impact, saying that it teaches leadership to think strategic rather than tactical. Our approach to terrorism was and will remain a judicious combination of clinical military action and mature and responsible diplomatic awareness, he said.

The factor of the navy

Although the previous Doval operations concerned the deployment of the army and the IAF, the navy did not have a substantial role. Sources have said that naval assets can easily be mobilized and deployed in the northern part of the Oman Sea in international waters. This flexibility is not available with the army or the IAF. Because, no helicopter can be located less than 1 km from the loc and no fixed wing aircraft is allowed less than 10 km from each side. As for the maritime border, it extends to the 12 naval miles (about 22 km from the coast) where a nation can exercise its sovereignty. Beyond that, international waters.

The tactical deployment of warships would send a clear message to Pakistan, making things difficult economically. As it is that Pakistan does not have its own merchant ships for commercial and energy supplies. The presence of warships near Pakistani waters can lead to higher insurance premiums and make things delicate, said the source.

No measure to mobilize firepower using the road and rail can compensate if the communication channels (SLOC) are threatened, he added. This call, of course, must be taken by political leadership.

