Does Trump plan to annex Canada? Secretary Rubio is expressed





On the eve of the Canadians preparing to vote in a federal election, the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio addressed President Donald Trumps on the previous comments on the realization of Canada on the 51st state.

During an appearance on NBCS meets the press on Sunday, April 27, the host Kristen Welker asked Rubio to know if the State Department had taken measures to carry out Trumps plans as he said, to annex Canada.

What the president said, and he said it several times is that he was informed by the previous Prime Minister [Justin Trudeau] that Canada could not survive without unfair trade with the United States, when [Trump] Asked, well, if you cannot survive as a nation without treating us unjustly in trade, then you should become a state, said Rubio.

Rubios' comments are reached after a back and forth between former Prime Minister of Canadas Trudeau and Trump on how Canada is expected to face the pressures felt by Trumps prices. Canada also countered with a 25% price on goods imported from the United States

Read more: these are the American cities most vulnerable to Canadian prices, a new report finds

Trump said several times on social networks and journalists that Canada could become the 51st state of the United States when asked in the oval office by journalists in February if there was something Trudeau could give to Trump in the midst of tariff discussions, Trump reiterated that as well as state, there would be no prices on the country.

What I would like to see; Canada becomes our 51st state, said Trump. If people wanted to play the game properly, it would be 100% that it would become a state.

The current Prime Minister of Canada, Mark Carney, also spoke on Trump's persistent comments in the annex to Canada. He said Trump had raised the issue during a phone call in March. Speaking at a campaign press conference, Carney said: “To be clear, as I said to anyone who raised this problem in private or in public, including the president, it will never happen.

Read more: Trump publicly calls Putin after meeting Zelensky to Pope Francis Funeral

In an interview on April 22 with Time, Trump doubled his previous statements and said he really did not hang out to make Canada on the 51st state, arguing that America does not need Canada.

Took care of their soldiers. We take care of all aspects of their lives, and we don't need it to make cars for us. In fact, we don't want them to make cars for us. We want to make our own cars. We don't need their wood. We don't need their energy. We don't need anything in Canada, Trump said. And I say that the only way that thing really works is that Canada becomes a state.

Read more: verification of facts what Donald Trump said in his 100 -day interview with Time

Trudeauwho announced its intention to resign in January while the heads of Liberal Party of Canada previously said to the legislators and business leaders to take the threat of the annexation seriously, with several points of sale pointing that at an economic summit of Canada-US in Toronto in February, Trudeau suggested that Trump wanted access to Canadas Critical Minerals. Trump gives the mind that the easiest way to do so is to absorb our country and it is a real thing, “he said.

As mentioned, the new comments Rubios landed one day before the Federal Elections of April 28 of Canadas, which could see a new leader in place for negotiations on prices with the United States. Trumps' comments have so far weighed on the Canadian elections, the Liberal Party using a wave of Canadian nationalism that has resulted from current trade concerns. The next head of the country could decide the fate of the critical relationship of Canada with the United States and how it will move forward.

They will have a new leader. We will deal with a new management in Canada, said Rubio. There are a lot to work in cooperation with Canada, but we do not like the way they have dealt with us in terms of trade, and the president argued this point when he responded to the previous Prime Minister.

