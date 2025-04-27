Steph McGovern shares a healthy photo of his daughter rarely convinced





The presenter and author of television Steph McGovern shared a new photo with her daughter rarely seen. Taking his Instagram stories this weekend, the first Steph packaged lunch The host downloaded a snapshot that showed the pair while enjoying a day at the beach. In the image, Steph was shown lying on a section of golden sand with its legs covered with shimmering sand pools. In the corner of the image, his young daughter was almost visible, armed with a fluorescent yellow spade. Subtitling the mother-daughter moment, Steph, 42, joked with humor in his legend: “Currently buried alive by my daughter” © Instagram The presenter appreciated a day at the beach with his daughter Steph shares his daughter with his mystery partner who would have worked in the television industry. THE Deadline The author is notoriously private about his out -of -screen life and has already talked about his decision to keep his loved ones outside the spotlight. © Instagram The television presenter welcomed her daughter in 2019 During an appearance on the Podcast of Suzi Ruffell, she explained: “I just want to do my job and I know that my work is under certain exams and profile. I just think that the less I talk about my private life, the less I can be asked about it.” Steph and his partner welcomed their daughter in November 2019. The pair seems happy with their current family configuration, with Steph Tell Woman and house Magazine: “I don't think more children are on the cards. It's a bit like the Strictly question. © Getty Images Steph keeps his family out of the spotlight “It's like a no but I'm not going to say a no defined because you don't know.” Steph Bear Hunting Adventure The broadcasting journalist recently appeared on Hunt of celebrity Alongside the Holly Willoughby and Bear Grylls hosts. Located in a Costa Rican jungle, the series sees 12 celebrity competitors “who have become prey” because they are tracked down by the survival expert Grylls. © Jeff Spicer / Getty Images The presenter recently appeared on the famous Netflix bear hunt In an exclusive interview with GOOD MORNING!Steph spoke of being far from his young daughter while turning the show. “My little girl was four years old when I did it, and she does not understand or do not know what I do, but she understood the concept of a jungle”, ” The presenter revealed. © Instagram Steph shares a girl with her partner “I would constantly be, before I go, tell her about Costa Rica, what a jungle and animals look like. So that's what she is now really excited to see what the jungle looked like.” She added: “It's funny, how they grew up with us, and with the stories we told them. They will probably watch it and leave:” Oh you were a little garbage “!”

