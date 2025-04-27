



Islamabad: Pakistan security forces killed 54 Pakistani Taliban activists trying to infiltrate the countries with Afghanistan in the northwest of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the Pakistani army announced on Sunday.

The large group of activists tried to infiltrate the border in the Pakistani district of northern Waziristan which borders Afghanistan, according to inter-service public relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistani soldiers. The Pakistani forces have precisely engaged the activists and killed the 54 of them, grabbing a large cache of weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Pakistan has struggled to contain an upward activism in KP in recent years, where the Pakistani Taliban have launched their attacks on security forces and the police since their fragile and several months was deposited in late 2022. Islamabad. Delhi.

In its declaration, the ISPR said that the intelligence reports indicated that the Pakistani Taliban militant group was specifically infiltrating their foreign masters to undertake high -level terrorist activities within Pakistan.

Such actions of Fitna al Khwarij (FAK), at a time when India levels of baseless accusations against Pakistan, clearly implies on the signals from which Fak works, he said.

The recent [meeting of] The NSC (National Security Committee) also underlined the fact that the distraction of the Pakistan security forces of their concentration on the war against terrorism seems to be the strategic intention of India to allow a respiratory space to sneak, which is in shock of the assault of our armed forces resolved against them.

The ISPR said that it was the highest number of Pakistani activists from the Taliban killed in a single commitment and that the Pakistani security forces prevented a potential disaster by demonstrating exceptional professionalism, vigilance and preparation.

There was no immediate response to the declaration of the Pakistani soldiers by New Delhi.

The declaration comes at a time of increased tensions between Pakistan and India during an attack on April 22 in the city of Pahalgam, Cashmirs administered by the Indians, who killed 26 tourists. New Delhi blamed the attack on Pakistan, an allegation rejected by Islamabad.

The two nations have since unleashed a series of measures against each other, Pakistan closing its airspace to Indian airlines and in India by suspending the 1960s water Treaty which regulates the sharing of water from the Indus river and its tributaries.

The links between Islamabad and Kabul were also responsible for the thrust of activism in the Western regions of the Pakistans which bordered Afghanistan. Pakistan says that Kabul's takeover of the Taliban Taliban has embarked on the Pakistani Taliban, which is a distinct group but considered by Islamabad as an ally of the Taliban authorities in Afghanistan. Kabul denies allegations and insists that Pakistan security is an internal question of Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the Pakistani security forces for their action and his professionalism in a timely time to prevent activists from entering the country.

These successful operations indicate that Pakistan won war against terrorism and achieved important successes against terrorists, he said.

