April 27, 2025, 09:10 WIB Free Nutritional Eating (MBG), which is an Indonesian government program for tens of millions of schoolchildren, faced with children's poisoning problems. In addition, this ambitious program is feared to be the target of corruption. At least 78 students from two Cianjur high schools, western Java, were poisoned after eating MBG food this week. Most of those who had been transported to the hospital have now been sent home. The case of poisoning in Cianjur is the last resident of a series of food intoxication events in the implementation of MBG in Indonesia. The authorities are demanding the cause of poisoning which allegedly due to negligence at the food preparation stage. The sample deducted from student vomiting was sent to be tested in the laboratory. Police also said they have examined the people involved in the presentation of food, ranging from cooks, packaging to food delivery agents. A 16 -year -old student told the media that grated chickens in food had an “unpleasant odor”. “I feel dizzy, nauseating and vomiting,” he said. Image source, Detikcom Legend, The head of the National Nutrition Agency, Dadan Hindayana, visited poisoned students, Cianjur, Western Java. Indonesia is not the first country to have a program to feed students. A number of countries have similar programs that are considered by many parties to be proven to be contributing to the improvement of health, academic success and the presence of students. In 2025, the Indonesian government provided a budget of 71 Billions of RP for the implementation of MBG. This budget should increase to RP171 Billions. This budgetary allowance is accompanied by a budget of the Cup government for other ministries who spread to many parties. This had made a concern concerning the dismissal of honorary employees who worked for the government. In February, demonstrations against this program occurred in a number of regions. “Children eat freely, parents are dismissed,” said a banner brought by the demonstrators. Campaign promise and criticism The implementation of the MBG program is part of the promise of the Prabowo campaign during the 2024 presidential election. Prabowo's intention to promise this program is to overcome slow-downThis is known to infect a fifth population of Indonesian children under the age of five. “With this initiative, our children will grow and become champions,” said Prabowo in 2023. As one of the prabowo presidential campaign nuclei last year, this free food supplies program was intended to overcome slow-downA condition caused by malnutrition which affects a fifth of children under the age of five in Indonesia. Read also: “Thanks to this initiative, our children will grow and become champions,” said Prabowo in 2023. Prabowo began to implement this program as a boost of other Populis programs, such as free health checks and cheap home programs. These programs had made the level of public income against imposing Prabowo, around 80% after 100 days in power. January 2025, therefore the starting point for the implementation of MBG for 550,000 students in 26 provinces. Image source, Getty images Legend, MBG is a campaign promise from Prabowo suffered with the intention of overcoming growth retardation. Although the program is “good”, Maria Monica Wihardja, guest researcher at Iseas-Yusof Ishak Institute, told the BBC That “there is no evidence” of “generalized emergency” for free food at school. According to a national survey in 2024, less than 1% of households in Indonesia feel at least a day without eating. Since January, a series of food poisoning has been concerned with the implementation of MBG. Michelle, a pupil of primary school in East Nusa Tenggara, is one of the many students in her school who experienced food poisoning in February. He told BBC News Indonesia the food he called “bland and outdated” had made him stomach aches. After the incident, some parents chose to prepare homemade lunch for their children, school officials told the BBC Newsia. The government has promised to improve the food security process after poisoning in Cianjur. “We have to improve quality,” said Dadan Hindayana, head of the National Nutrition Agency, who visited students in the hospital. “One thing that is clearly observed is the lack of prudent and in -depth planning before the launch of the program,” said Eliza Tuesdayan, researcher at the center of the reform of the economy in Indonesia, said BBC. “This tasting finally sacrificed quality and efficiency, which made the public perception of this program.” Budget savings Indonesia has prepared a budget of approximately 71 billions of rupees for the budget of the MBG budget in 2025. This figure should go to RP171 Billion However, the government still needs funding and helping other parties for this program. In comparison, India spent 1.5 billion US dollars (about 25 rumber of rupees) per year to feed 120 million children. While Brazil spends the cost which is not very different to provide food to 40 million students. To bear considerable costs in Indonesia, Prabowo urged the Indonesian magnate to help and accept China's financing offers. Image source, Between Legend, The arrears of payment of the MBG program are considered an indication of this program as a land of corruption. To host this program and a number of other populist programs, Prabowo has ordered a budget reduction of a number of RP306 Billions ministries. This policy is considered controversial. Several ministries, including the Ministry of Education, experienced a budget cut in half. Bureaucrats say they are forced to save money by limiting the use of air conditioners, elevators and even printer at the office. The students were very angry when the news of the cancellation of the scholarship program. “The most serious is when the stomach is full, but the brain is not filled,” said Muhammad Ramadan, a student who joined Bandung, BBC News Indonesia. He referred to the Prabowo plan to provide a lunch at school. `This program is a gold mine for corrupt officials '' Another problem with the implementation of this other program is the alleged difference in program funds. The KPK had mentioned the existence of “most likely” fraud in March 2025. April 2025, police launched an investigation concerning the report of a supplier of food kitchen partners in southern Jakarta accused the authorities of carrying out a hijacking of funds. An MBG kitchen partner who executed said he had not been paid from his kitchen prepared school food in February. Meanwhile, Prabowo said that the government “manages” the accusations and “protected each public money”. However, experts say that the problem is much deeper. Large -scale social assistance programs in Indonesia have historically been “responsible for corruption”, said Muhammad Rafi Bakri, research analyst at the Supreme Audit Agency (BPK), at the BBC. “Given the amount of the budget,” he said, “this program is a gold mine for corrupt officials.”

