Prevails over a hundred days of nonsense





Eight years ago, in this space, an investigation of the first hundred days of the initial presidency of Trump described how the administration had already proven for any citizen concerned by the fate of liberal democracy. In rhetoric and action, Donald Trump had undermined the rule of law, world security, civil rights, science and the distinction between facts and its opposite. As we have noted,

The hundred -day marker is never an entirely reliable indicator of a four -year term, but it is worth remembering that Franklin Roosevelt and Barack Obama were one of those who came to the office at a time of national crisis and had discipline, preparation and rigor to define a brand new course. Impulsive, egocentric and lie, Trump, at the same time, set fire to the integrity of his office.

Trump has never hidden his motivations or his character. He came to the office in 2017 to celebrate the illiberalism of Andrew Jackson and William McKinley and first waving Charles Lindberghs Banner of America. During the inauguration, he welcomed the unequal attendance of the shopping center and asked his press secretary to declare the most public crowd to have ever attended an inauguration period. Trump started from there, a Demagogue and fantasist, trying to ban travelers from the Muslim predominantly countries and to repeal and replace the affordable care law. Drunk of the media, he tweeted in Kim Jong Un, Hillary Clinton and Arnold Schwarzenegger, while leaving between CNN and MSNBC. He appointed Michael Flynn, a Qanon favorite, while his national security advisor, he regretted dismissing him three weeks in the quarter. He had fun by annoying close European allies and declaring obsolete NATO.

There have been many more moments of chaos and cruelty to come, but now we know that winning the first mandate, his first attempt at authoritarian primacy, was an amateur Hour, an agitated rehearsal. The reflexes and the ambitions were all there; He just didn't know what he was doing yet. His victory over Clinton had been a shock, so when he was frantically prepared for an office, he launched heterogeneous staff of ideologists in the eyes of insects, establishments with silver hair (who looked at the role), as well as family members and retained who hoped to take advantage of employment while starting on all the trappings of super cool power. Consequently, his first mandate was characterized by an ambient contempt for him in his own administration. His first Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, would have been convinced that Trump was a moron, and the president of the chiefs of joint staff, Mark Milley, and the chief of staff, John Kelly, finally concluded that the commander-in-chief was, in a word, fascist.

Trump still managed to demand many damage, but the simulation among studies, as well as the episodic lightning of the Congress, popular protest and resistance in the courts, warned that some of his most beautiful ambitions of realization. Time has exhausted. He lost the real. His insurrection failed.

But he's not finished. During his four-year interrelage in Mar-A-Lago, Trump watched the fairways and concluded that Joe Biden was too reduced to win again. On this point, he was right and the Democratic leaders have cheated. What could be more, Trump decided to be himself, but more: Trump unrelated. While the commentariat considered its increasingly bizarre improvisations on the desk as no less disqualifying than the confusion of Bidens during the deadly debate, Trump kept the faith with its dominant source of inspiration. With a wink, he denied all knowledge of the 2025 project, the vision of the foundations of the heritage of the exercise of executive power, but little doubted to promulgate his plans. For potential advisers and cabinet officers, obedience was the only qualification. The administration is now garnished with the obsequious fatty. The incompetence of rank also seems no obstacle to employment. How can we explain otherwise Pete Hegseth, moves from the weekend office to Fox News at the Grand Office of the Pentagon? And in what other administration of bulbs as dark as Howard Lutnick or Peter Navarro would be called upon to develop the future of the greatest economy in the world?

The assessment of failure after a hundred days is both surprising and predictable. Without an obvious goal, Trump alienated Europe, Japan, Mexico and Canada, still undermined NATO and made his affection for Vladimir Putin even easier. He sanctioned his benefactor Elon Musk to hoist a chainsaw and commit chaos against government agencies that save countless human lives. With obvious pleasure, Trump expelled more than two hundred people (who do not all have a criminal record) to a Salvador gulag. With his pricing proposals, he managed to destabilize the global economy in a flash, perhaps the worst objective of history. As part of his revenge campaign, he waged a war of intimidation against dozens of learned, commercial and legal institutions. Some, like the Columbia University, Amazon and Paul, Weiss, have given way, choosing the path of obedience rather than the principle. Shari Redstone, from Paramount, prefers the 60 -minute independence jump, the most respected investigation outlet on television, rather than resisting Trump's absurd attacks and his lawyers.

The sustainable emblem of this administration and its duplicity is undoubtedly $ Trump, a program of meme which brought several million dollars in profits to the president and his colleagues-investors. Few seem to worry about it. Trump has standardized presidential corruption. If we had to choose two representative events in the life of this administration so far, they would surely be meetings of the White House with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, and, six weeks later, with President Salvadoran, Nayib Bukele. In the first, Trump treated a moral hero as an ungrateful scoundrel. In the second, he treated a sadistic dictator like a soul mate. It is difficult to remember a scene in the oval office more revolting than that of a smiling Trumps asks Bukele to build five additional prisons, because the locals are the next.

In recent weeks, there have been signs of opposition encouragement to Trump, the streets and the courts. Cory Booker, Chris Murphy, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders are among the clearest voices of dissent in Capitol Hill. But accommodation and cowardice remain the norm. We are all afraid, republican senator Lisa Murkowski, from Alaska, said a rally in Anchorage. No doubt. The threat of reprisals is not a joke, but the plaintive cry of the senators does not respond exactly to the requests of the moment. It is not mainly a question of competence or a confrontation on politics. The Trump administration makes a stringed assault on the first principles. The limits of the tyrants, said Frederick Douglass, are prescribed by the endurance of those they oppress. The president will persist in his assault until he feels the resistance of a people who will no longer tolerate him.

