Verification of the facts: this video does not show an attack on the Indian armys along the loc, it is from 2023





The situation along the control line in Jammu-et-Cachemire remains held, while the Pakistani troops have resorted to uninsured fire, provoking a response from the Indian army. Relations between the two countries have toasted themselves following the massacre of tourists in Pahalgam, to which India responded with punitive measures such as the suspension of the Industry Treaty, the closure of the Attari-Wagah border and the cancellation of visas to Pakistani nationals.

In the middle of this, a video making tricks on social networks allegedly showed the offensive of the Indian Armys through the loc, causing heavy losses on the Pakistani side. The video showed a huge crowd of people who run away while smoke struggled at a distance. Among the crowd, some could be heard a sloganeling and ask people to gather stones to prick the attackers.

Sharing the video that a person wrote, Pakistan has been faced with heavy losses at LOC with several messages dismantled in various places. The Indian army is not in a mood to be mercy on this terrorist nation (sic).

India Today is checking, however, found that the video in question comes from May 2023 and has nothing to do with the consequences of Pahalgam's attack.

Our probe

The key images of the opposite research of viral video led us to a post dated May 11, 2023. Sharing viral video, the post called for the ban on the Pakistani party of Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

The same video was also shared by other social media accounts at the time. The legend of one of these articles read: state oppression scenes on PTI demonstrators at H11 Highway Islamabad. They literally attack their own citizens at the moment, incredibly disgusting. The Pakistanis are courageous soldiers of a leader in strong Imran Khan rib.

It is by the present, clear that the viral video predates Pahalgam's attack over two years.

We then found several reports on this incident. According to a Dawn report, supporters of PTI in Islamabad and Rawalpindi went down to the street on May 9, 2023 to protest against the arrest of the president of the Imran Khan party. The police had to draw lacrymogenic gas to disperse the demonstrators, who blocked several roads and highways.

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was arrested by paramilitary troops from the High Court of Islamabad, where he appeared in multiple corruption affairs on May 9, 2023. This was followed by violent demonstrations on the part of PTI workers and supporters of Imran Khan across the country.

We also found several other videos of an event, similar to viral video, shared on X on the night of May 10, 2023 by journalists.

It is therefore clear that a 2023 video was falsely shared as an Indian army attack along the loc after the attack on Pahalgam.

Posted by:

Manisha Pandey

Posted on:

April 27, 2025

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/amp/fact-check/story/fact-check-this-video-does-not-show-indian-army-attack-along-the-loc-it-from-2023-2715866-2025-04-27 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos