



Donald Trump said that notes are the only thing that matters least for him. If this is the case, things go even worse for the president that we did not think it. Last week, Gallup, Reuters / Ipsos and Fox News surveys put approval notes of 100 days at Trumps lower than those of Joe Biden, Barack Obama and George W. Bush. But the last surveys point out that we must deepen the story of another president who has quickly alienated the constituents. Way, there is time.

According to a Washington Post-Abc Newsos Washington survey from 2,464 American adults led between April 18 to 22, only 39% of Americans answered yes when asked, he approves or disapproves of the way Donald Trump manages his work as president? This is a sharp drop compared to February, when 45% said yes when asked the same question.

A CNN survey led by SSRS and released on Sunday, is slightly higher, at 41%. And yet, notes the point of sale, it is always the lowest for any newly elected president at 100 days which goes back at least to Dwight Eisenhower, including the first mandate.

US President Donald Trump and the White House main advisor, Tesla and the CEO of SpaceX, Elon Musk, are in a S model on the South White House lawn on March 11, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Andrew Harnik / Getty images

Todays News reflects a downward trend that we have seen since March, while only 4 out of 10 American adults have approved Trumps' performance in the office, according to a survey by the Associated Press-Noc Center for Public Affairs Research. On April 1, it was clear that the honeymoon was over, with the Americans with shenanigans, including the threats to Greenland, the renamed of the Gulf of Mexico, and whatever the teasééditer of the wealth of the Manigances, the alleged dead father and the Trump String-Puller Elon Musk is up to par and or to tweet that day.

And it was before the announcement of the Trumps rate, which sent free fall markets, avoiding the retirement plans of citizens who work hard in the process.

According to the Washington Post, the presidents are still experiencing a drop in rating at some point in their term, but it is rare to see a decline so shortly after playing the role. The CNNS survey says Trump has lost the most field with women (who approve of Trump at a rate of 36%), and Hispanic Americans (28% of which say his work).

US President Donald Trump has a painting while speaking during a Make America commercial announcement event again in the Garden Rose at the White House on April 2, 2025 in Washington, DC.

SOMODEVILLA / GETTY Images chip

The last -week election numbers have prompted Trump to attack Truth Social with claims that Fox News is to dismiss his false hateful sounder. During the publication, he did not publicly respond to the latest statistics, but an interview of 2023 could shed light on the way these new rankings make it feel. If you have ratings, you can be the most mean and horrible human being in the world, he said then.

There is only one thing that matters: notes. You can be nice, or you can be mean, you may be bad, you can be horrible. You can be rude or elegant. There is only one thing that matters, and it's notes.

