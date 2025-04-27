Kemi Badenoch does not exclude local coalitions with a reform after the elections of the council on Thursday

Kemi Badenoch did not exclude the training of coalitions at the local level with reform after the council elections on Thursday.

Talk to Sunday morning with Trevor PhillipsThe conservative chief, however, categorically excluded a pact with the Nigel Farage party at the national level.

“I do not enter any coalition with Nigel Farage … Reading my lips,” she said.

Last policy: United Kingdom has always “recognized” Russia is aggressive – Minister

However, she did not deny that agreements can be concluded with a reform at the local level, arguing that certain advice could be under global control and in this case, “you must do what is good for your region”.

“You are looking at the moment, we are in a coalition with liberal democrats, with self-employed,” she said. “We have already been in coalition with work at local government.

“They [councillors] must look with whom people are with whom they are in coalition and see how they can deliver for local populations. “”

She added: “What I do not want to hear, these are talks of sewing points or people who plan before the results have come out. They must do what is good for their communities.”

In response, Nigel Farage said: “The conservatives have broken Britain nationally for 14 years, and their advice continue to break local communities with the highest taxes and the worst services.

“The reform has no intention of forming coalitions with the conservatives at any level.”

In total, 23 tips are to be won when voters go to the polls on Thursday, May 1 – mainly in places which were once considered as conservative shires, up to the general elections of last year.

It includes 14 county councils, all except two were checked by the curator, as well as eight unitary authorities, all of which are one.

In addition, there is a district controlled by the disputed workforce.

Mrs Badenoch has fixed low expectations for preservativessuggesting that they could lose all the advice they dispute.

The last time that this set of advice was in place for the elections was in 2021, when the conservative party was led by Boris Johnson which rose high from the rebound.

Although it has not excluded the agreements between the conservatives and the reform once the local elections are completed, Ms. Badenoch was stressful It is contrary to any agreement with Mr. Farage at the national level.

On Friday, she criticized the conversation on the “seams” before the local elections next week and said that it was rather focused on the guarantee that voters have a “credible conservative offer”.

Speculations according to which the conservatives and the reform could unite their increased forces after two senior conservatives seemed to plead for a sort of agreement between the two rival parties.

Robert Jenrick, the secretary in the shade of justice, was captured in a video recording disclosed to Sky News, swearing “Gather this coalition” To ensure that the Conservatives and the reform of the United Kingdom are no longer in competition for the votes at the time of the next general elections.

According to audio, Jenrick – who lost the conservative leadership campaign against Ms. Badenoch – said he would try “in one way or another to make sure that the two right -wing parties would not end up putting a second term to Sir Keir Starmer.

Mr. Jenrick denied that his words should call a pact with a reform.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Politico, the mayor of Tees Valley, Ben Houchen, also suggested that the two parties should unite their forces in one way or another.

“I don't know what it looks like. I don't know if it's a pact. I don't know if it's a merger [or] A confidence and confidence or something else pact, “he said.

“But if we want to make sure that there is a part of the sensible center-right that directs this country, then there must be a reform and the conservative party in one way or another.”

Find out more:

Could local elections reshaped British policy?

“ Bring the fight '' on Net Zero, explains Ed Miliband

All the other national parties have launched their campaigns for local elections before the survey next week.

The Minister of the Labor Cabinet, Pat McFadden, told Trevor Phillips that he “did not provide huge labor gains on Thursday”.

He also excluded Labor Conclusion agreements with any other party.

“The agreements proposed after Thursday will not be between work and conservatives and work and reform,” he said.

“But what has been a lot of debate is what will happen between the conservatives and the reform, because I don't even know if they are two different parts or a game for the moment.”