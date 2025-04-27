Watch: News Wrap | Nia takes up the Pahalgam case, PM Modi promises justice, the Pakistani queue to leave India

We take a look at the upper titles of the day.

629 Indians come from Pakistan, 272 Pakistanis leave India

About 272 Pakistani nationals have left India in the last two days through the frontier of Attari-Wagah, and a few hundred more should leave today the deadline for 12 categories of short-term visa holders of the neighboring nation, said a official.

Up to 629 Indians, including 13 diplomats and civil servants, returned from Pakistan through the international crossing crossing located in Punjab.

Leave India's opinion to Pakistani nationals was issued by the government after 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed by terrorists linked to Pakistan in Pahalgam in Jammu-et-Cachemire on April 22. The deadline for the release of India for those who hold Saarc visas were April 26. For those transporting medical visas, the deadline is April 29.

Nia takes up the case of terrorist attack by Pahalgam

The National Investigation Agency officially resumed the Pahalgam terrorist attack affair. The officials said that the anti-terrorist agency had registered a case in Jammu today following the orders of the Ministry of the Internal Affairs Union, and several teams are involved in the survey. A team of NIA officials, led by its Inspector General, was precipitated on the site to help the local police after the terrorist attack. The NIA teams have been camping on the terrorist attack site since Wednesday, looking for indices.

The entry and exit points are closely examined by the NIA teams investigating for indices on the Modus Operandi of the terrorists. The teams, helped by forensic experts and other experts, completely check the whole region to exhibit the terrorist conspiracy which led to the horrible attack that shocked the nation, said a NIA statement. Distinct teams from NIA officials visited the survivors across the country to search for details on the attack. The NIA teams have recorded accounts with family members of the victims in the Maharashtra, Odisha and the Western Bengal, among other states, said officials.

General CDS Anil Chauhan meets the Minister of Defense of the Union Rajnath Singh

The general chief of staff (CDS), Anil Chauhan, met today the Minister of Defense of the Union, Rajnath Singh, to inform him of the key decisions taken by the soldiers to counter Pakistan following the terrorist attack of Pahalgam. The Indian army is on alert and has launched several research operations to neutralize terrorists since the attack.

For the third consecutive night, the Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire along the control line in Jammu-et-Cachemire and have recourse to unlikely fire. The officials said the Indian army had responded effectively. The officials said that, in the intermediate night from April 26 to 27, the Pakistani army posts launched unlikely light arms fire through the loc in the areas in front of the Tutmari Gali and the Rampur sectors. They said that the Indian army soldiers responded effectively with appropriate light fire. Meanwhile, the Indian Navy said that its warships had succeeded in several anti-ship shots, recovering their preparation for long-range precision striking strikes.

In a statement, the Indian Navy said that the Indian Navy is ready for combat, credible and future in the safeguarding of nations maritime interests at any time, anyway, said.

Pahalgam attack: PM Modi promises the most severe response

Prime Minister Narendra Modi again reiterated that the authors and conspirators of the Pahalgam attack would be served with the most severe response.

In his monthly address Mann Ki Baat, he declared that the terrorist had taken place at a time when peace returned to cashmere and that the income of the peoples increased, new opportunities were created for young people that the enemies of the country, the enemies of Jammu and cashmere, did not like it.

The whole world is held with 140 Indians in our fight against terrorism. I once again assure the affected families that they will obtain justice and that justice will be done, he said.

Palestinians face a massive food shortage

For almost 60 days, no food, fuel, medication or other items have entered the Gaza Strip, blocked by Israel. Help groups are running out of food to distribute and the markets are almost naked. Palestinian families find it difficult to feed their children.

About 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza now live mainly from canned vegetables, rice, pasta and lenses. Meat, milk, cheese and fruits have disappeared. The bread and eggs are rare. The few vegetables or other items on the market have arisen price, mostly unaffordable.

Israel imposed the blockade on March 2, then broke a two-month ceasefire by taking up military operations on March 18. He said the two steps were aimed at putting Hamas to release hostages. Right's defense groups call for blockage a famine tactic endangering the whole population and a potential war crime.

Trump wants a free transit for American sales and military ships through the channels of Panama and Suez

US President Donald Trump has urged free public transport for American sales and military ships through the canals in Panama and Suez on April 26, and instructed his secretary of state to progress immediately.

He has been calling on the United States to take control of the Panama Canal for months, but now it has also focused on the Vital Road of Suez.

American, military and commercial ships, should be allowed to travel for free, through the canals of Panama and Suez! He wrote on his social platform of truth.

He said the two roads would not exist without the United States and said that he had asked the Secretary of State Marco Rubio to immediately take care of the situation.