



President Donald Trump criticized the courts that ruled against his expulsion efforts, calling for “courageous justice” in the immigration system.

Trump said millions of people could not have a lawsuit because the government already knew who were the criminals, and it was necessary to get them out of the country as soon as possible.

The context

Friday, a decision of the Federal Court interrupted the efforts of the Trump administration to accelerate deportations to Texas. District Judge David Brones in El Paso made a temporary ban on the federal government attempts to withdraw a pair of Venezuelan migrants without hearings, after the concerns were raised that deportations were precipitated without appropriate legal procedures.

What to know

In response to decisions, Trump said that the courts should be authorized to expel people without trial and that the country would no longer be “without the power.

In an article on Truth Social, Trump said: “We need courageous justice in our country. If the courts do not allow what we have been authorized to do for 250 years, America can no longer be the same.

“The murderers, the drug traffickers, the gang members and even the crazy people will give their house in our country, wreaking havoc as we have never seen before. It is not possible to have trials for millions and millions of people.

“We know who are the criminals, and we have to get them out of the United States ¬-and quickly!”

President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on April 22, 2025

Brones wrote that the complainants had not “demonstrated that they had a legal basis” to hold couples as “alleged foreign enemies”.

His decision ordered the government to give a notice of 21 days before trying to withdraw anyone in western Texas rather than the 12 hours preferred.

In March 2025, Trump invoked the law on extraterrestrial enemies of 1798 to expel hundreds of Venezuelan migrants, which, according to the administration, were affiliated with the Gang Tren in Aragua, a group that says that the White House poses a national security threat.

What people say

Maryland senator, Chris Van Hollen, said on X, formerly Twitter: “When you challenge judicial orders and you deny a man his constitutional rights, you threaten them for everyone. Trump can display whatever he wants, but a federal judge said that there was” no evidence related to the connection [deported Salvadoran migrant Kilmar] Abrego Garcia in MS-13 or any terrorist activity. Trump must be put in place or be silent in court. “”

What happens next

The White House should challenge decisions in the coming days to accelerate deportations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-judge-deportation-setback-2064731 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

