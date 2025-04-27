Trump reverses the proclamation of the day of Biden Columbus





President Donald Trump clearly indicated on Sunday that he would not follow his practice of predecessors to recognize the day of the indigenous peoples alongside Columbus day in October, accusing the Democrats of denigrating the legacy of the explorers when he pressed his campaign to restore what he argues being traditional American icons.

Democrat Joe Biden was the first president to mark the day of the Aboriginal peoples, published a proclamation in 2021 which celebrated the invaluable contributions and resilience of the indigenous peoples and recognize their inherent sovereignty.

The proclamation noted that America had been designed on a promise of equality and opportunity for everyone, but this promise that we have never fully experienced. This is particularly true when it comes to maintaining the rights and dignity of indigenous peoples which were here long before the start of the colonization of the Americas.

Trump used an article on social media on Sunday to declare, I brought back the day of Columbus ash. He said on his social site of truth that the Democrats did everything that was possible to destroy Christopher Columbus, his reputation and all the Italians who love him so much.

The federal holiday, the second Monday in October, was still known as Columbus Day during the Bidens quarter, but also as the day of the Aboriginal peoples. This was a long-standing goal of the activists who wanted to pay attention to the commemoration of the navigation of Columbus to the Americas to its exploitation and its successors of the Aboriginal peoples he met there.

Although Trump has long opposed to telling the story of the country through a lens of diversity and oppression, the holidays he seeks to restore to his primacy has been added to the calendar as a wink to the growing country of diversity.

The expeditions of Columbus have never touched the North American continent, not to mention all terrain that is now part of the United States. But the native of Genoa has become more and more commemorated in the United States while Italian immigrants flocked to the country and politicians sought to gain their support.

Indeed, it was the lynching of 11 Italian-American immigrants in New Orleans in 1891 that led to the first celebration of Columbus day in the United States, led the following year by President Benjamin Harrison. President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed Columbus day as a national holiday in 1934.

Trump has long complained that Democrats have demolished the statues of Columbus, a complaint he has filed in the Sunday post. In 2017, he spoke out against an examination of the statue of the 76 -foot explorer in New York Columbus Circle that the mayor of Bill de Blasio, then, had ordered. It remains in place today, but other statues have been degraded or demolished.

In 2020, the Trumps administration paid to restore a statue of Columbus in Baltimore which was thrown into the port during the demonstrations against the murder of the police of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/trump-columbus-indigenous-peoples-day-biden-ee34f1873a9af8ea85ac732b9edf82fc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

