So Prabowo's special envoy is Jokowi's prayer for Pope Francis





Sijogja.com: Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has become one of the envoys of the president of Prabowo to make the latest respect to Pope Francis. The funeral mass of Pope Francis took place on Saturday April 26, 2025. Thanks to the video downloaded on Instagram, Jokowi delivered a prayer for Pope Francis and a message from Prabowo. “First of all, we want to express deep condolences for his sacred death of Pope Francis,” said Jokowi in a video downloaded on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Jokowi said that with the death of Pope Francis, it means losing models that care about world peace. “We have lost a model that gave an inheritance of love for world peace,” he added. “Then, the inheritance of humility and inheritance for all nations in the world,” said Jokowi. He then prayed that Pope Francis could sleep in peace. “Finally, we all pray that the holy objectives of Pope Francis will rest in eternal peace and that his soul be accepted in the knees of all-powerful God,” he concluded. In addition to Jokowi, the participation in this group was the Minister of Human Rights (HAM) Natalius Pigai, the vice minister of finance Thomas Dwijandono, and the former Minister of ESD Ignasius Jonan. (SV)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.sijogja.com/news/18415039078/jadi-utusan-khusus-prabowo-begini-doa-jokowi-untuk-paus-fransiskus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

