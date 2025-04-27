“Not only in the mountains”: PM Modi on remarkable efforts to develop apples in Karnataka; Also mentions the cultivation of saffron of Kerala, Litchis en TN







In addition to the flourishing apples in the plains of Karnataka, he also talked about the cultivation of saffron in Kerala and lychees growing in Tamil Nadu.

"There is an old saying" where there is a will, there is a means ". You must have eaten a lot of apples cultivated in the mountains. But, if I ask you if you have tasted the Karnataka apples, you will be surprised. Usually, we think that the apples are cultivated in the mountains. But Shri Shail Teli Ji, who lives in Bagelkot, Karnataka grew up by the pre-plates. While the apples thrive in temperate climates, characterized by cold winters and mild hot summers typical of the hills of Jammu-Cachemire, Himachal, among others, in northern India, the Karnataka the latest in the south of India produced the fruits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his 121st episode of Mann Ki Baat on Sunday, took his listeners to an agricultural innovation trip across the country, showing how Indian farmers defying traditional standards.

“… Today, many apples grow on trees planted by him, and he wins a good income by selling them,” PM ways Said.pm Modi also underlined the introduction of the cultivation of saffron in Kinnaur in the Himachal Pradesh and Wayanad in Kerala, where the technique of airport is used for agriculture in saffron. In addition, he noted the growing success of lychee agriculture in southern India and Rajasthan, regions traditionally known for locally cultivation, noting a farmer from Tamil Nadu, Thiru Veera Arasu, successfully cultivated Litchi in Kodaikanal after seven years of effort. “The production of Safron began in Kinnaur, but famous for the apples. Began in the beautiful valley of Sangla de Kinnaur … such an example is Wayanad in Kerala … in Wayanad, this saffron is not cultivated in any field or soil; “Something surprisingly similar has happened with the production of lychee. We had heard that Litchi grew up in Bihar, Western Bengal or Jharkhand. But now, Litchi is cultivated in the south of India and Rajasthan too … He has planted Tamil Nadu's Tamil Veera to cultivate. The Prime Minister added. The Prime Minister also discussed the progress of the campaign “EK Ped Maa Ke Naam”, declaring that more than 140 crores of trees have been planted across India in the past year, with his year to be completed during World Environment Day on June 5. “The campaign” EK Ped Maa Ke Naam “is dedicated to the mother who gave birth to us, and she is also dedicated to the Mother Earth that holds us on her lap … On June 5, the” World Environment Day “,” said the Prime Minister. (Ani)

