Opinion | Donald Trump sells the White House to the most offering





No presidential administration is entirely exempt from dubious ethical practices, but Donald Trump pushed us to a new hollow. He has accomplished this by breaking each standard of the good government, often while enriching, whether by forgiving a criminal who, with his wife, donated $ 1.8 million to the Trump campaign; Promote Teslas on the alley of the White House; Or hold a private dinner for speculators who buy its new cryptocurrency.

Mr. Trumps Flagrant Transgressions submerged those of any modern president and even those of his first mandate. Remember the indignation when he refused to give in his financial assets or when he used a Washington hotel which he owned as a kind of waiting room of the White House? These movements seem picturesque in comparison.

In his storage of historically appropriate behavior, Trump seems to continue several agendas. Personal enrichment stands out: imagine any other president who collects a reduction in sales of a cryptocurrency marketed to his likeness. There is the way he extends his powers: he ignored or eliminated large bands of rules that would have inhibited his freedom of action and his ability to put acolytes of trust in key roles. And then there are enriching donors, whether by pards or favors for their customers.

I worked in the Washington office at the time when Richard Nixon resigned, and even he was removed by his efforts to hide his misdeeds did not engage in such a range of sordid practices.

Trump 2.0's corruption did not draw the attention it deserves in the middle of the Trumps Tariff Wars news dam, his attack on scientific research and his personal people who report text channels. But the self-educating is a determining theme of this administration that it must be called. Like many that Mr. Trump has done in other fields, he announces to the world that the leaders of the Americas can no longer trust to follow his laws and that influence is for sale.

As in the post-nixon era, when railings have been created to prevent transgressions, the next president could decide to restore some of the solid government practices on which Trump has trampled. But the damage he inflicted, say, forgive his donors or line his own pockets is irreversible.

The above only represents a sampling of what has happened these last 100 days.

He eliminated the railings

He transformed a legitimate designation of federal employees in escape. By giving the senior officials such as Elon Musk the title of employee of the special government, Trump avoided the requirements that they publicly disclose their financial assets and to yield everything that presents conflicts before taking jobs in the administration.

He ended the prohibitions that prevented executive employees from accepting lobbyist gifts or the search for lobbying jobs themselves for at least two years.

He has loosened the application of laws that slow down foreign lobbying and corruption.

He pulled potential resistance fighters

He rejected the head of the office according to which polishing the conflicts of interest among the senior officials.

He abandoned the head of the office who, among other things, protects the reproductors and ensures political neutrality in the federal workplaces.

He has served nearly 20 non -partisan general inspectors who have been responsible for stimulating corruption within the government.

He rewarded his richest donors

Rewarded donors are part of any presidential administration. Each president of my memory has appointed supporters at the ambassadors. But again, Mr. Trump went much further.

Jared Isaacman, a billionaire with deep tentacles in SpaceX, gave $ 2 million to the inaugural committee and was appointed to lead NASA Spacexs larger customers.

The criminal sentenced Trevor Milton and his wife made a donation of $ 1.8 million in the countryside and Mr. Milton received a forgiveness, which also spared him to pay the restitution.

The lobbyist Brian Ballard collected more than $ 50 million for Mr. Trumps' campaign, and Mr. Trump presented major Ballard clients. He delayed an American ban on Tiktok belonging to China his first day of power and killed an effort to ban Menthol cigarettes, a major priority of the RJ Reynolds tobacco company, in his second.

Mr. Musk, Tesla and Billionaire SpaceX who spent $ 277 million to support Trump and other Republican candidates, requires his own category.

As a special government employee, Mr. Musk is supposed to perform government -limited services for no more than 130 days a year. According to law, no government officials, even a special government employee can participate in a public issue that has a direct effect on his financial interests. This criminal law did not prevent Mr. Musk and his so-called ministry of government efficiency from interacting with at least 10 agencies that supervise its commercial interests.

He installed a SpaceX engineer at the Federal Aviation Administration to examine his air traffic control system. The FAA will plan to cancel the Verizons contract of $ 2.4 billion to update its aging telecommunications infrastructure in favor of a SpaceXs Starlink product. (SpaceX denied that he takes up the contract.)

SpaceX is one of the main competitors to guarantee a large part of the Golden Dome anti -missile defense project, an effort that could involve billions of income for the winner.

X, Mr. Musks on social networks, has become an official source of news from the government. The White House welcomed a journalist from the platform during a recent briefing, and at least a dozen government agencies began X-focused accounts on Doge.

While Mr. Musk 'political activities began to repel many potential customers from Tesla, his electric vehicle company, Trump bordered Tesla vehicles on the White House alley and praised their advantages. Then, the Secretary of Commerce, Howard Lutnick, urged Fox News viewers to buy Tesla actions.

DOGE has almost halved the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration team which regulates autonomous vehicles. The agency has studied if the Teslas autonomous driving technology played a role in the death of a pedestrian in Arizona.

He went everything on the cryptocurrency

Critics of the crypto argue that it has shown little value beyond the activation of criminal activities. Despite this, Mr. Trump has not lost time to eliminate regulatory surveillance of industry from Securities and Exchange Commission and at the Ministry of Justice, even though his family is investing more and more.

By allowing money to be delivered anonymously and without any participation of the bank, Crypto offers the possibility of any individual or foreign state to complete money to Mr. Trump and his family secretly. In addition, Bloomberg News recently estimated that the fortune of the Cryptography of the Trump family approaches $ 1 billion.

On the eve of its inauguration, he published $ Trump and $ Melania Memecoins a type of crypto derived from internet jokes or mascots. Then the SEC announced that it would not regulate even. Last week, Trump offered a private dinner in his golf club and a special VIP visit to the 25 best investors of $ Trump, which made the price of money cring and enrich the family. (This visit was initially announced as being in the White House. Then the words disappeared, but the rest of this price remained.)

The SEC has eliminated its crypto-configuration program, ending or stopping almost all the proceedings, appeal and investigation linked to the crypto. This includes the civil prosecution against Justin Sun, a cryptographic entrepreneur who had bought $ 75 million separately from tokens related to Mr. Trumps' family after the elections.

The SEC also suspended its case of civil fraud for Binance, the enormous exchange of crypto which pleaded guilty to violations of money laundering and allowed terrorist funding, hacking and drug trafficking to proliferate on its platform. Shortly after, the company met with treasure officials to seek more loose surveillance while negotiating a trade agreement with Mr. Trumps' family.

World Liberty Financial, a crypto company that Mr. Trump and his sons have helped launch, said he sold $ 550 million in digital parts. A commercial entity linked to it receives 75% of sales.

The Trump family said they would join the Singapore Crypto.com EXCHANGE Crypto to introduce a series of funds including crypto and titles with an orientation in America.

The Crypto-Czar of Federal Governments, David Sacks, Mr. Lutnick and Mr. Musk all have links with the market. (Mr. Musk appointed Doge after a same.)

He still closes

Trump is said to be on the way to raising $ 500 million for his very unusual political action committees for a president who cannot present himself to his re -election.

A new Trump tower is underway in Djeddah, the Saudi Arabs, the second largest city, with plans for two other projects for the kingdom announced after Mr. Trumps' electoral victory, all in partnership with a Saudi company with close ties with the Saudi government.

Mr. Trumps' team asked to bring the British Open Signature Golf Tournament to his Turnberry Resort in Scotland during a visit to the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer at the White House.

He publishes writing announcements on Truth Social, the company in which his family has an important participation.

It is a desolate and sordid image, a president who had already established a new standard for blatant and potentially illegal behavior striking new stockings with metronomic regularity.

