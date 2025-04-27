



The local organizers of Fargo organized a political farce to protest against the federal budget cuts in the hands of the Trump administration.

On Saturday afternoon, April 26, around 200 people gathered in a street corner opposite the Federal building in downtown Fargo to denounce the recent discounts and offered to federal expenses. Many have worn signs while looking at members of local political groups playing a short satirical piece by criticizing President Donald Trump, Elon Musk and American representative Julie Fedorchak, R-North Dakota.

The event was organized by Fearless, the indivisible Fargo chapter and Red River United, the indivisible Moorhead chapter. Indivisible is a national organization made up of groups across the country which are organized to the actions and policies of the Trump administration.

About 200 people joined the “Let They Eat Cake” demonstration in downtown Fargo on Saturday April 26, 2025. The demonstration was organized to protest against the federal budget cuts.

Chris Flynn / The Forum

Richard Loftus, from Oxbow, Dakota from the North, wrote the script. He played a Marie Antoinette type fedchak.

It's a parable, and it's a little story, and made a little reversal of the French Revolution, because it is the programs that go to the guillotine, said Loftus.

The organizers nicknamed the event The Let They Eat Eat Cake Protest, a sentence often attributed to Marie Antoinette. Let them eat cake was supposed to be the response of French Queens after being informed that his hungry subjects had no bread.

David Kelsen represents President Donald Trump and Richard Loftus depicts the American representative Julie Fedorchak of the North Dakota during a street theater demonstration called “Let them Eat Cake” in the city center of Fargo on Saturday April 26, 2025.

Chris Flynn / The Forum

The event was organized while the Trump administration reduces federal programs and employees. Many cuts have been led by the Ministry of Government's efficiency, or Doge, led by the billionaire and advisor Trump, Elon Musk. Fedorchak supported Trump administrations to reduce federal spending.

The performance included a familiar distribution of characters aligned next to a wooden guillotine. He understood Trump and Musk with a tiny chainsaw in hand, a reference to the appearance of musk chainsaw during the conservative political action conference earlier this year.

One by one, Trump, played by Fargos David Kelsen, called characters representing social security, the rule of law, the rights of disability, drinking water, reproductive rights, LGBT rights, diversity, voting, education and science. Everyone was forced to put their money back while the guillotine behind them fell.

You are chopped, Kelsen told everyone when the crowd was screaming.

David Kelsen represents President Donald Trump during a street theater demonstration on Saturday April 26, 2025, in downtown Fargo.

Chris Flynn / The Forum

The last line was Liberty, played by Bethany Dixon, from Fargo, disguised as a statue of freedom. She resisted the Trumps Cups, using a lasso of truth similar to a woman to make her and Fedorchak to talk about the impact of spending cuts on the Americans.

Real Americans care about their neighbors, said their country, Dixon (like Liberty). They care about me, freedom.

Bethany Dixon leads more than 200 demonstrators across the city center of Fargo disguised as “Liberty” in a street theater event called “Let Them Eat Cake” on Saturday April 26, 2025.

Chris Flynn / The Forum

After performance, Dixon spoke of performance with indivisible groups.

We do a lot of things together, and we have done a lot of protection actions or demonstrations, and think, you know, we need a little lightness and perhaps a different way of doing things to perhaps reach a wider audience, he said.

Some participants said that the Saturday's protest was not the only one they had recently been. Michelle Foss, from Fargo, said that she had attended protests as often as she could. She expressed her concerns with regard to programs, posts and departments of the Trump administration.

I think it is my biggest concern for everything is that everything that is done without any reflection, or at least without any appearance that there is reflection, which makes me no confidence, she said.

About 200 people joined the “Let They Eat Cake” demonstration in downtown Fargo on Saturday, April 26, 2025. First, the demonstrators raised Broadway and then made a sketch at the corner of Roberts Street and 2nd avenue North, Protestant against federal budget cuts.

Chris Flynn / The Forum

Kara Riley, of Moorhead, said that she had started to protest so that her voice was heard about the questions that are worried.

I am really concerned about the infrastructure of the departments and the people who are cut, and not the freeladers, they are people we really need, she said.

The Saturday's protest is the most recent of a wave of demonstrations through Fargo-Moorhead against the actions taken by the Trump administration. Last weekend, demonstrators met near the West Acres Mall. On April 5, thousands of people converged the commemorative bridge of veterans to protest against Trump and Musk.

About 200 people joined the “Let They Eat Cake” demonstration in downtown Fargo on Saturday, April 26, 2025. First, the demonstrators descended Broadway and then made a sketch at the corner of Roberts Street and 2nd Ave., Protestant against federal budget cuts.

Chris Flynn / The Forum

Indivisible organizes another protest from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, May 1. This protest is International Workers' Day and will have a theme for workers, for the law. The group joins the event with the American Labor Federation and the Congress of Industrial Organizations, Local Unions and the League of Women Voters.

Thursday, groups will meet at 5 p.m. on the commemorative bridge of veterans. Around 6 years old, the group will move to Moorheads Woodlawn Park, where organizers, union leaders, community members and the retirement judge of the Municipal Court of Fargo Thomas Davies will make remarks.

Richard Loftus disguised as Marie-Antoinette while the American representative Julie Fedorchak distributes cupcakes in a nod to a quote credited to Marie-Antoinette, “let them eat cake”, which symbolizes the powerful and the rich being unconscious to helpless and poor.

Chris Flynn / The Forum

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.inforum.com/news/fargo/about-200-protesters-join-let-them-eat-cake-demonstration-in-downtown-fargo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos