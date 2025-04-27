



There was a feeling of great agitation in the Pakistani government last Thursday.

At a meeting of the National Security Committee chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the government and the military officials seemed overworked, perplexed and furious. The source of their discomfort was India.

Two days earlier, information reporting a deadly incident was emerged from the lush baisaran prairie, a tourist place surrounded by pine forests and snowy Himalayas peaks. A group of armed men carrying camouflage equipment opened fire on tourists on a visit, killing 26 people and injuring more than a dozen others.

Indian security agencies quickly suggested that the attack was linked to Pakistan. Videos circulating on social networks have shown that tourists with the ground on the ground when their loved ones had pleaded to get help. Due to a lack of road access, helicopter services have been deployed to evacuate the wounded.

Omar Abdullah, chief minister of cashmere, wrote on social networks: this attack is much larger than anything we have seen by civilians in recent years.

New Mee Newsletter: Jerusalem Disputch Register to get the latest ideas and analyzes on Israel-Palestine, alongside Turkey unpacked and other MEE newsletters

Prime Minister Narendra Modi noted: those behind this odious act will be brought to justice, they will not be spared. Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our determination to fight terrorism is unshakable and will only strengthen.

An activist group identifying itself as the resistance to the cashmere, which would be associated with the prohibited terrorist group Lashkar-E-Taiba, claimed the responsibility of the attack.

This was unleashed by the Pakistani army, presumed SP VAID, the former director general of the cashmere police, adding that the Pakistani special forces pretended to be terrorists and carrying out these attacks.

Suspended industrial treaty

The Indian government quickly announced a wave of punitive measures against Pakistan, in particular the suspension of the Critical Water Treaty of the Indus, the cancellation of visas and the demotion of diplomatic links. India has also closed its main border crossing with Pakistan and ordered Pakistanis on certain visas to leave within 48 hours.

Pakistan denied any role in the Tuesday ambush, calling accusations of India of politically motivation. Through Pakistan, there are growing concerns about the blocking proposed by the India of the Indus waters, on which the majority of the country's agriculture depends.

The Treaty, negotiated by the World Bank in 1960, underwent large -scale military conflicts and diplomatic breakdowns over the years. Its suspension is unprecedented and marks a major turning point in an already heavy relationship between the two nuclear neighbors.

The two countries house large expanses of populations struck by poverty, which have much to protect themselves against the fallout from any military mishap

Any interference of India in the flow of rivers could have immense consequences for Pakistan, including the yields of lower crops and the increase in agricultural costs. I am very worried, the political and scientific analyst Pervez Hoodbhoy told Middle East Eye, adding that the revocation of the Treaty is a call to war – a war that no country with nuclear arms can win.

During a press conference strongly written after the Thursday meeting, Pakistan announced tit-for-tat measures against India, in particular the suspension of visas and trade, the expulsion of diplomats and the closure of Pakistani airspace to Indian flights.

This is not the first time that India has blamed Pakistan for an insurrection entirely cultivated at home “,” Ata Munim Shahid, a former diplomat at Middle East Eye, adding that we have always condemned terrorism, as we have been victims ourselves.

But although there is a certain validity to the long -standing Indian accusations according to which Pakistan supports insurgents, far -right policy is another important factor in recent developments.

Fragmented company

The Indian company under Modi has been seriously fragmented in the last decade, with a series of measures promoting Hindu majority. Activists of the far right Hindu denounce Muslims as foreign infiltrators, attacking the very fabric of Indian society.

Human rights violations against Muslim minority communities have become a regular event in India. And in August 2019, Modi revoked the semi-autonomous status of the cashmirs, putting the region under direct control of the State. Kashmir leaders and independence activists have been imprisoned and a curfew was imposed.

Accusing Pakistan to foment terrorism was a recurring theme in Modis' policy. Pakistani analysts say that the Indian Prime Minister has managed to deploy the anti-Pakistani feeling as an electoral rallying cry.

Experts warn against “impunity” in the middle of Indian calls to implement an “Israel play book” in cashmere

Learn more

In 2019, India responded to a fatal attack on its security personnel in Pulwama with air strikes on Pakistani territory. A total war could have followed, if it was not for us and Arabic mediation. Several years earlier, an attack on an Indian military base in cashmere had sparked a series of hostilities.

After the last attack on tourists, Ahmed Saeed Minhas, a brigadier general of Pakistani retirement, said in a television interview: they blame Pakistan without proof.

The attack occurred while India welcomed US vice-president JD Vance, who was in the country to promote defense ties and applaud India as a key ally against China. Historically, Washington was essential to contain hostilities between India and Pakistan. But this time, India seems to have the full support of the best American leaders.

Mental health must prevail. The two countries are home to large expanses of populations struck by poverty, which are not much to protect themselves against the fallout from any military misadventure.

The opinions expressed in this article belong to the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial policy of the eye of the Middle East.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/india-and-pakistan-headed-war-are The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos