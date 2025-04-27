Ukraine “one step of the nuclear merger” of Russian bombing | World | News





Ukraine could be just “at a step” of the Atomic catastrophe of the Armageddon type if the rockets and drones of Vladimir Putin continue to strike nuclear power plants, warned the country's energy minister. On Saturday, Ukraine remembered the courageous souls who fought to contain nuclear spinoffs of one of the worst nuclear power plant collapses in Chernobyl on April 26, 1986. Chernobyl, and the radioactive exclusion zone which surrounds it 39 years, is only 60 miles north of the Ukrainian capital kyiv. There remains a scary reminder of the devastation that an atomic incident can provoke, and President Zelensky paid tribute to the Ukrainians who lost their lives by sealing the reactor at the power plant, which the Ukrainians know under the name of Chornobyl. Publishing on X, he wrote: “We honor the courage and altruism of the thousands of people who protected Ukraine and all the other countries from the consequences of the Chornobyle disaster.

He added: “This is called an” accident “, but the involvement is much greater. The explosion in the fourth reactor of the Chornobyle nuclear power plant contaminated countries thousands of kilometers from the epicenter with radioactive elements. The consequences could have been much more catastrophic if it had not been for our people.” But the danger to the Ukraine nuclear industry does not come from a civil accident, it is threatened by attacks of Russian drones and increasingly dangerous missiles against the atomic power plants across the country. The Ukrainian Minister of Energy, German GaLushchenko, said the telegraph: Russia has attacked the substations providing independent cooling power to the nuclear resort. Thus, in the event of destruction of these power supplies, nuclear units fall into an emergency stop regime. Electricity for cooling must then be supplied by a reserve diesel generator but it is dangerous [because reserve generators can fail]. We have been a nuclear merger several times on several occasions on several occasions.

Ukraine has four nuclear power plants with approximately 15 work reactors, as well as second -hand fuel rods and radioactive waste. Three of the power plants are still under Ukrainian control, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne, which are in the west of the country, and the Odesa nuclear power plant, which is near the city that it bears the name, in the south of the country. The fourth nuclear power plant is Zaporizhzhia, which is the largest atomic energy production installation in Europe and among the top ten largest in the world. Russia now controls Zaporizhzhia and the site was dangerously close to the front line fights between the Ukrainians and the Kremlin forces. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which oversees security in nuclear power plants around the world, has issued disastrous warnings about Zaporizhzhia and the power plant near Odessa after drone strikes at the structure of the two installations, which potentially expands dangerous dangerous incidents. On Thursday, Rafael Grossi, the director general of the IAEA, issued another warning saying: what was once practically unimaginable, proof of military action near a large nuclear installation, has become an almost daily event and a regular part of life at the largest nuclear power plant, he said. From a nuclear security point of view, this is clearly not a lasting situation. We do our best to prevent a nuclear accident during this tragic war.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/2047261/ukraine-nuclear-power-russia The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos