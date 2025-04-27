The first 100 days of Trump, considered to make major changes, but also too focused on prices – CBS News Poll





Does 100 days enough to assess this president? His supporters generally do not think so, but others – perhaps because most Americans think that President Trump is already making major changes to the way the government – and the American economy – work.

The opening days, in terms of public opinion, were marked by the continuous support of Trump of a faithful base of supporters, but also a generalized and growing belief among other things that the administration focuses too much on prices and not enough on the drop in prices. This weighs on its approval ratings on the economy and inflation, which have dropped.

At the same time, he continues to obtain majority approval for his expulsion program, although more and more Americans give priority to the economy in their assessments of him.

Maga Republicans, on the other hand, say that their assessments are more based on immigration and massively approve of its efforts there. In addition, they have a much more pink perspective on the American economy than the Americans overall now than Trump is in office, and most of them say that it is too early to judge him.

Others who have voted for him, but who do not identify themselves like Maga, have become a little less approved in relation to its management of the economy and inflation in recent months. And since the start of his mandate, his approval rating has slipped among certain groups with which he made gains during the 2024 elections, including the self -employed, the young and the Hispanics.

Overall, Mr. Trump sees the disapproval of the economy of those who think that he has focused too much on prices.

And in the meantime, the Democrats are massively disapproving of what they see from him, want their party to oppose him more and say that they are “frustrated” by the response of the Democratic Party so far. Trump’s approval rating among those who went around the 2000 election also started above.

These perceived changes, however, arouse different judgments. The Republicans say they are for the best, and the Democrats, the worst. When they have been asked how Trump's presidency so far has made them feel, most Republicans say they are satisfied, while Democrats and the self -employed say they are frustrated and nervous.

Measuring a 100 -day president is a device that is based on a marker fixed during the first mandate of Franklin Delano Roosevelt in the 1930s. Here again, many presidents come to promise a lot of action quickly. Most Americans think they can judge this administration in this time. Mr. Trump's voters in 2024, and most of his current approvals, are less likely to think that it is enough time, while his casualties think it is enough.

Prices, promises and prices

Mr. Trump's voters largely believe that he does what he has promised in the countryside. Most of the public agree – whether or not they like what it does – although the percentage is declining the first weeks of its mandate.

People who think Mr. Trump emphasizes the prices are more likely to say that he does different things from what he has promised.

Here's how economy differences are taking place:

The Republicans of Maga stand out from their perspectives for the American economy. While most Americans say that it gets worse, Maga's Republicans say that it improves. They also assess the current economy much better than the others. Thus, while the evaluations of the economy remain mainly bad, the opinions of the Republicans have increased the global notes a little, with an even more important partisan gap now.

Overall, more Americans continue to say that Trump's policies aggravate them financially than better. The expectations at the start of his mandate were different – more expected his policies to improve their finances.

Two -thirds of those who think they are aggravated, say that he does not do what he has promised.

And this has led to the decrease in the approval of its management of the economy and inflation, in particular. The two notes are now their lowest levels of the term so far. His note on inflation is much motivated by the impact of his policies that people see on prices.

Support for prices has decreased because an increasing number of Americans believe that the administration focuses too much on the issue. And in recent weeks, the less now believes Trump has a clear plan for prices and trade.

When asked to choose which problem is most important for them to judge the Trump administration, the economy and immigration are at the top of the list. Those who judge Trump on immigration strongly approve his overall professional performance, while those who judge him about the economy disapprove of in large numbers.

Mr. Trump's overall approval rating is down compared to the summit at the start of this quarter.

Immigration and expulsion

Most Americans believe that Mr. Trump's policies have reduced border passages. Most also continue to approve its expulsion program in general.

Meanwhile, three -quarters say that it is not acceptable if some legal residents are mistaken in the context of this program. A large out of 10 eight indicates that it would not be acceptable if some legal residents are expelled to foreign countries.

And most who do not think that these things would be acceptable to disapprove of his overall immigration management.

(On this subject, Maga Republicans are different from the others, coming around twice as likely that the Americans in the whole say that the legal residents during detention would be acceptable.)

It may be that the perceived implementation of the expulsion plan affects greater opinions on how Mr. Trump manages immigration, even as the majority ex -prospective of the expulsion program in general. Overall, its immigration management is generally lower than it was earlier. The self -employed, in particular those who hold university degrees, have become less approval over time.

Most Americans also believe that Mr. Trump is trying to expand the powers of the presidency – a point of view strongly motivated by the Democrats and those who disapprove of his professional performance. And those who think it is more likely to feel democracy and the rule of law in the United States is threatened.

However, most Americans support the limits of Mr. Trump's powers as president. A majority thinks that he should have his policies adopted by working with the Congress to adopt legislation rather than by executive decrees, and the majority of Democrats, Republicans and Independents believe that Mr. Trump should take a decision of the Supreme Court if she goes against his administration. The Republicans also say that their party in Congress should repel Mr. Trump if they do not agree with him.

And on the other side of the aisle, many democrats describe their feelings about how their party manages the Trump administration as making them feel frustrated and nervous.

This CBS News / Yougov survey was carried out with a national sample at the national level of 2,356 American adults interviewed between April 23 and 25, 2025. The sample was weighted to be representative of adults at the national level, age, race and education, on the basis of the investigation into the American community of the American census and the current survey of the population, 2024. The error margin is ± 2.4 points.

