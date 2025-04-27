India and Pakistan are at a dangerous time





New Delhis Suspension of the Industry Treaty is a historic change and raises urgent questions about conflicts, diplomacy and stability in the region

By Mihir Sharma / Bloomberg Opinion

The treaty traveling the waters of the Industry river and its five large tributaries between India and Pakistan was signed 65 years ago.

Three eastern rivers and around 30% of total water were assigned to India and others in Pakistan. It has long been celebrated as the most sustainable compact between the geopolitical rivals of modern history.

However, after this week's terrorist attack against tourists in cashmere, the Indian government abandoned the agreement.

This is a remarkable gap compared to the past. The Industry Water Treaty survived three wars in 1965, 1971 and 1999 as well as militarized confrontations and countless acts of cross -border terror. The fact that he did not survive this last contempt is an indication of how much he shocked the Indiates leaders.

While civilians, including Hindu pilgrims, have already been targets in recent years the most deadly militant raids in cashmere have been in the army or the police. In 2016, an army base in the city of Uri was struck by grenades and, in 2019, a paramilitary police convoy was taken in ambush by a car.

However, this attack concerned ordinary vacationers, including many newlyweds and families.

Worse, the survivors testified that the terrorists specifically asked for non -Muslim men to kill, in an echo of traumatic sectarian violence in the past of the India.

Indian governments immediately focus on reducing links with the Pakistani state, which has long provided open or secret support for Islamist activism to cashmere, could be partly a determined effort to suffocate this resonance.

Another aspect of this dead end makes it more dangerous than the past. In 2019, the Pakistani Prime Minister of the time, Imran Khan promised to engage with world leadership to exhibit an irresponsible Indian policy in the region. He meant the United States, which made the end of past confrontations, including the 1999 conflict.

For decades, there has been a tacit assumption that the United States would help, advise or pressure if necessary to encourage one or the other side of return from the edge. However, US President Donald Trump has diverted the United States from world leadership, and the United States is unlikely to be distant and disinterested. South Asia and the world are more perilous accordingly.

Peace in the subcontinent now depends on two volunteer men, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Pakistani chief of the army staff, General Asim Munir, taking the type of risk that is rare among the leaders of all kinds.

Mining, which has real power, has never appeared with a paragon of common sense, but it is essential that it recognizes that it is now up to him to prevent this confrontation from degenerating into real confrontations.

It would not be easy because it has its own calculations to do. The army must keep its position in Pakistan by reminding people that it is a shield against India, while containing the influence of Khan, who is now in prison. A rise would be politically dangerous for him.

Pakistan leaders, as usual, made the wrong choice. The country's National Security Council said: any attempt to stop or divert the flow of water belonging to Pakistan … will be considered as an act of war and responded with full force through the complete spectrum of national power. They should have made the common sense to let this difficult moment pass without comment, and certainly without using the word war. Khan was much more selected during the 2019 dead end and Pakistan emerged with its intact pride.

Rather, they should have hoped that their Indian counterparts would think that the suspension of the water treaty was a sufficient threat. After the attack on URI in 2016, Modi authorized a strike by special forces on a Pakistani military camp; After the car car in 2019, he sent the Air Force Indian Raid through the border.

It would take great determination and would be a political risk for it to avoid military action this time. His initial declaration may be read in both cases. Speaking in English, and therefore speaking to a global audience, he could have promised a more targeted approach: India will identify, follow and punish all terrorists and their donors.

The food supply of Pakistans depends on the industry river system, and the country regularly faces water crises. It seems to give upstream in India a little lever. Devastating floods in 2022 which caused damage of US $ 30 billion have shown how vulnerable Pakistans and the economy are for the behavior of its rivers. All the time of agriculture would further delay the slow performance of economies to normality.

However, we do not know what New Delhis decision to contain the pending water sharing treaty is supposed to make. In the short term, India could perhaps inject a certain uncertainty in the management of water from Pakistans and make life more difficult for its marginal farmers.

However, experts agree that the manufacture of a real breach in the water supply of Pakistans would be a gigantic task. This would involve building new dams or dams, because most of those that currently exist are smaller, designed to manage the flow of water instead of storing or diverting it. India has not built large dams for decades.

Even if India could somehow deactivate the taps, it is unlikely that Modé would really choose to risk its international reputation by demanding revenge on live farmers in rural Pakistan, rather than on the military establishment that it despises.

Mihir Sharma is an opinion columnist Bloomberg. Fellow senior to observe Research Foundation in New Delhi, he is the author of Restart: The Last Chance For the Indian Economy. This column reflects the author's personal opinions and does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial committee or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

