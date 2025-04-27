Harvard students and teachers face the fallout from a confrontation with Trump





After frozen $ 2.2 billion in funding, the Trump administration also distinguished Harvard in a key way: it threatened the non -profit status of universities and its ability to welcome students and international teachers, who include approximately a quarter of the student body and help fuel research in all parts of the school.

Some teachers said they were concerned about the fact that Harvard is no longer able to attract the best talents. It is the United States that tells the best and most brilliant minds in the world that you are not welcome, said Tarek Masoud, professor of democracy and governance at the Harvard Kennedy school.

Abdullah Shahid Sial, co-president of the undergraduate student body, came to Cambridge de Lahore, Pakistan, in the hope of working with the greatest teachers in the world. Now he wrote an editorial to run in the Harvard Crimson in case he was expelled for speaking. If at some point, they want me to be, I prefer to go much more worthy, he said.

A Harvard scientist was detained and at least 11 other people affiliated to university have lost their visas in recent weeks, although some have been restored by the government on Friday.

In an interview on Wednesday, two days after the university brought an action to try to win back its federal funding, Harvard president Alan Garber, supported school decision to take a stand.

It's bigger than Harvard, Garber told NBC Nightly News, the presenter Lester Holt. We defend what I think is one of the most important tires in the American economy and the lifestyle of our universities.

Harrison Fields, White House spokesperson, criticized the response of universities. Colleges are hung on federal treasury, and Mr. Garbers bursts only makes the push to extinguish taxpayers to support their institution, he said.

With the final exams and the graduation that are now looming, many are preparing for an prolonged battle which could have reverberations for the years to come.

Steven Pinker, a well -known professor in psychology, co -founded the Academic Liberty Council in Harvard to promote a free survey, intellectual diversity and civilian discourse. He agrees with criticism that Harvard needs more diversity of points of view, but thinks that the requirements of governments go too far, he said.

Harvard was informed, among other requests for a letter of April 11, to increase the diversity of points of view between teachers and students (subject to the approval of governments), submit his hiring to a federal audit for more than three years and use an ideological test on admissions for international students.

Professor of Harvard Steven Pinker considers that governments require unconstitutional.

I just don't think that Donald Trump has the statutory power to force his vision of diversity from the point of view on private universities, said Pinker. Could this mean that we must have anti-Vaxxers at the Faculty of Medicine? Does this mean that we have to stop the theorists of the flight of the History Department? Maga theorists in political science programs? You just don't want to give government the power to make these decisions.

When Harvard refused to comply, the Trump administration doubled. In a letter sent on April 16, the American Department of Internal Security demanded that Harvard provide the names of all international students who participated in demonstrations and their disciplinary files, with a deadline of April 30, after which he threatened to revoke Harvard's ability to welcome international students.

Harvard values ​​the rule of law and expects all members of our community to comply with applicable academic policies and legal standards, “said Jason Newton, spokesperson for Harvard, in a statement.” If federal measures are taken against a member of our community, we expect it to be based on clear evidence, to follow the established legal procedures and to respect the constitutional rights granted to all individuals.

Some international students feel taken in the cross -fires between Harvard and the Trump administration.

Were used as poker chips in a battle with the White House, said Leo Gerdn, a senior of Stockholm, in Sweden. None of us wanted to take this fight.

Leo Gerdn, Swedish international student in Harvard, has demonstrated against the requirements of governments. Lucy lu for NBC News

SIAL, the co -president of the student body, is currently working with administrators to provide summer accommodation on the campus for the increase in the number of international students who plan to bunker in Cambridge for fear that they are not prevented from reinstating the country.

Several other international students spoke under the guise of anonymity to avoid threatening their status as a student visa. They described this moment at Harvard as a difficult doubling: already threatened to lose their visas as more than 1,800 international students and recent graduates would have been nationally, before the inversion of administrations this week also at school that Trump examines the most closely.

A student in international law said that she was not walking near the demonstrations, abolished her social media profiles or did so deprived and planned to finish her diploma abroad. She keeps the emergency hotline numbers and her passport with her at any time in case she is approached.

I have no disciplinary file. I do not have a criminal record. I have nothing. And I'm a good student, she said. And, of course, I care about things, but that's why you come to the Faculty of Law.

An international student in environmental studies said they now planned to leave the country once they have graduated.

I'm just trying to protect rivers and waterways and the environment, they said, and I don't feel particularly wanted here.

They must regularly visit different states to conduct surveys, but say they are now more afraid of travel.

The simple fact of having the Harvard international student label on me, they said, it makes me much more worried about being with airports or being with safety.

A Palestinian flag is suspended from a building on the Harvard campus on Thursday. Lucy read for NBC News

A undergraduate international student who has attended the Harvard camp in recent years and has been to have for his pro-Palestinian activism said that he had left the campus and had stopped taking the lessons in person for two weeks, triggered by the detention of the university student of Tofts Rumeysa Ozturk. could target these gatherings.

I don't feel safe at all in demonstrations and voices, which actually kills me from the inside, because I want to go, and I want to express my opinion, they said.

Although some students applaud that the Harvards stand against Trump, others have mixed feelings on the response of schools so far.

Three students said that the university had already acquiesced to a certain extent, even before the letter of April 11. They underlined the dismissal of leaders of the Center for Center for Studies of the Middle East, suspended the schools of the Divinity of the longtime Harvard of religion, conflicts and peace, and taking a break from the School of Public Healths Research Partnership with a Palestinian university.

Harvard did not answer questions about these concerns. But Masoud, from Harvard Kennedy School, said that he thought that these changes would have occurred even if Trump had not been elected.

