Politics
XI urges sound progress
President Xi Jinping underlined the need to take advantage of the country's system strength to mobilize resources nationally to promote the solid development of artificial intelligence, and he called for efforts to overcome the challenges concerning basic technologies such as high -end fleas and fundamental software.
XI, who is also secretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, made these remarks on Friday during the presidency of a group study session of the CPC Central Committee political office.
He pointed out that, faced with new generation AI technologies in rapid development, China will maintain self-sufficiency and self-reproduction, priority to development-oriented development and promotes healthy and ordered advancement in the country's AI sector to a beneficial, safe and fair direction.
XI remarks occurred while China is trying to take the AI development initiative to fuel its high-quality growth in the midst of growing uncertainty of the international landscape, in particular caused by the disruption of industrial and supply chains due to the price and trade wars launched by the United States.
In the government's work report for 2025, China has promised to effectively combine digital technologies with its manufacturing and market forces. It will support the in -depth application of large -scale AI models and will develop new generation intelligent terminals and intelligent manufacturing equipment, including energy vehicles and intelligent connected robots.
Earlier this year, the startup of Chinese AI Deepseek surprised the AI world landscape. Deepseek, which built its open-source AI models at a fraction of the cost of building models of similar large-scale language and with fewer chips, has reduced financial obstacles for AI global participation and has promoted a more level playground thanks to technological progress.
During the group's study session, XI stressed that the CPC Central Committee attaches great importance to the development of AI and improved high -level design and strengthened implementation efforts in recent years, thus leading to holistic and systematic progress of the country's complete force.
Noting that there are still gaps and gaps in fields such as fundamental theories and basic technologies in key fields, XI has urged to recognize these weak links and to strengthen efforts to advance in depth the innovation of science-technology, industrial development and AI applications.
He underlined the need to improve the regulatory systems and mechanisms of AI and to firmly seize the initiative in the development of AI and governance. He underlined the need to establish technology surveillance systems, early alert and emergency intervention to ensure that AI is safe, reliable and controllable.
XI stressed that breakthroughs must be carried out in fundamental theories, methodologies and tools to obtain a first engine advantage and secure a competitive advantage in the development of AI. He called for efforts to regularly strengthen basic research and create a system of independent, controllable and collaboration for AI.
Noting the importance of taking advantage of AI to stimulate the transformation of the paradigm into scientific research and accelerate the breakthroughs in technological innovation in all areas, it highlighted the role of AI in the transformation and upgrading of traditional industries and the opening of new tracks for strategic emerging industries and future industries.
The construction of the IT food infrastructure must be promoted in a coordinated manner, and the development, use and sharing of data resources should be deepened, he said.
While highlighting political support for AI, Xi said that measures should be taken to advance financial services for science and technology.
Note that AI can serve as a global public good that benefits humanity, Xi said that it is important to carry out international cooperation in AI widely, to help the countries of the world South South strengthening their strengthening of technological capacities and to contribute to the bridging of the AI world gap.
Efforts should be made to promote the alignment and coordination of development strategies, governance rules and technical standards among all parties and to form a framework for global governance and standards with extensive consensus as soon as possible, he said.
In 2017, China adopted its new generation artificial intelligence development plan, which describes a gradual approach to AI development.
According to the plan, China aims to become a world leader in the global development of the theory, technology and applications of AI by 2030, positioning itself as a main world center for AI innovation.
Seymur Mammadov, a member of the Eurasiaaz reflection group in Azerbaijan, said that China's strategy in the field of AI is guided by long -term strategic planning, with clearly defined references and stages of development.
“Government agencies, research institutions and private companies operate in a unified framework which promotes innovation while guaranteeing surveillance and risk management. China also encourages international cooperation on AI through multilateral platforms and bilateral initiatives, signaling its intention to shape global standards and governance in the digital era”, China World Cup.
By combining national planning, regulatory pension and openness to global dialogue, China is not only looking for a technological superpower, but also to play a leading role in ethical, safe and inclusive development in the world, added Mammadov.
