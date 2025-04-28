



Friday, two children American citizens and aged 7 and 4 suffering from metastatic cancer were expelled with their mother in Honduras by American immigration and the application of customs, according to mothers lawyer and civil rights organizations and immigration defense.

The mother was detained after taking her two children with her to a registration Thursday with the immigration authorities for the supervision intensity program, CNN told CNN today. According to Hebert, the mother was invited to bring her two children and their passports to the appointment.

Upon their arrival, however, Hebert said that she was not allowed to support the family in Reunion. Shortly after, Hebert was informed that the family had been arrested, but the officials refused to tell him where they were taken.

Hebert learned later after talking with his client that two ice officers were waiting for the family during the appointment, she told CNN.

The lawyer contacted managers with the New Orleans field office and put a suspension in order to keep the family in the country, she said. But Friday morning, the family had been placed on a plane for Honduras.

My clients were expelled within 24 hours of their detention without access to me, said Hebert.

The case closely resonates that of another family: a woman and her 2 -year -old child were also expelled last Friday after attending a routine registration, according to an emergency court file.

Together, the defenders say that cases highlight a lack of regular procedure in the ongoing immigration repression.

The best officials of the Trump administration defended the deportations involving parents and young children in television appearances this morning, saying that the children of American citizens were not expelled, but the parents who were illegally in the country could choose to take their children with them when they were expelled.

Find out more about children taken in the repression of immigration.

