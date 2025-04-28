Politics
Victor Osimhen scores the 31st goal of the season, is close to the Galatasaray record
- Victor Osimhen scored the third goal of Galatasaray during his 5-1 victory against Eyupspor to seal another convincing victory
- The Super Eagles striker scored his 31st goal of the season for the Turkish champions after joining the club on loan
- It approaches the equality of the record for most goals in a single season for the Mario Jardel club in 2001
Victor Osimhen scored another impressive objective for Galatasaray during their 5-1 victory against Eyupspor when they took another step towards the Turkish title victory Super Lig.
Osimhen scored the third goal of the team, brilliantly raising the ball on the defender of the Oncrasse, after which his first shot was blocked. He was relentless and broke his second attempt.
As indicated by Transfer marketIt was his 31st goal of the season, equaling his best personal set during the 2022/23 Italian awarded season in Napoli.
We owe a lot Alex Ferguson: Man United Fan reacts to Liverpool equal to a title of Premier League
He also approached equality and perhaps break the record for most goals in a single season for Galatasaray established by Brazilian striker Mario Jardel during the 2000/01 season.
Buruk reacts to the victory of Galatasaray
Head coach Okan Buruk was impressed by the performance of his team, but instructed them to keep their feet on the ground until the end of their defending defending.
I think we have still done good things offensively today. There was clear chances that we missed. Especially at the start of the match. There was a ball that hit the post in the second half. In general, it was a good day for us, a nice day, he said GS TV.
We are happy in this sense, but nothing is finished. Everything continues. We will prepare for the next match with this conscience. It was an important victory.
We want to declare our championship again by winning our next games, but as I said, we have to keep our feet on the ground. Each match is important at the moment.
Nicolas Jackson sends a message to Chelsea fans after the first goal since December
We have won nothing. We have won only one match. We have to continue with the same intensity in the following matches, he concluded.
Alvaro Morata praises Osimhen
The pair of attackers Osimhens, Alvaro Morata, made a contribution of attack for the first time in a long time. He helped the goal of the Nigerian attackers before scoring twice.
He applauded Osimhen as one of the best attackers in the world and a great person with whom he likes to play.
“Osimhen is a great person. He is one of the best central attackers in the world. It is an incredible pleasure for me to play with him and my other teammates. We will also celebrate the league championship,” he said.
Osimhen made the favor by admitting that he is happy that the Spanish striker is mounted on the score sheet after a while. He pushed him to celebrate with the fans thereafter.
I am happy that we have won. We played against a quality team. I am very happy to contribute with 1 goal and 1 aid. I am also happy for Morata, he said.
Serie A Star sends a message to Eric Chelle on her best position before returning to Super Eagles
Why English clubs avoid Osimhen
Legitimate.ng reported why the Premier League clubs are skeptical about the signing of Osimhen despite his desire to play in the English high-flying next season.
The expert transfer, Fabrizio Romano, confirmed that English clubs should not take a step for the Nigerian because of his high salary requests.
|
