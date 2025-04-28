Americans always trust Donald Trump on Democrats





The proportion of Americans who trust President Donald Trump to lead the country more than they trust the Democrats is higher than the proportion of Americans who trust the Democrats on Trump, a new survey revealed.

A Washington Post-ABC Newsos survey has revealed that, although Trump's approval rating slips, he always orders more confidence than Democrats in the Congress to work on key issues.

Why it matters

Trump has been affected by negative surveys supported lately on key issues, including the economy. The fact that he trusts him more than the Democrats will offer a little comfort before the mid-term elections in November 2026.

Since the loss of the 2024 elections, there have been internal intestine struggles in the Democratic Party between progressives and moderates and the lack of clarity on which could emerge as the next party leader. However, experts suggested that they could win the House of Representatives in the mid-term elections.

President Donald Trump at the White House on April 24, 2025, in Washington DC

According to the survey, 37% of people trust Trump to do a better job to manage the main problems of the country that they trust the Democrats in the Congress.

Some, 30 percent would trust Democrats more confidence than Trump, while an additional 30% said they would not trust, and 4% said they would trust Trump and Democrats as well.

The ballot of 2,464 American adults was led between April 18 to 22. It has an error margin of +/- two percentage points.

He also revealed that if 60% think that Trump is disconnected from most people's concerns in the United States and 39% think he is in contact with them, 69% think that the Democratic Party is disconnected and 30% think that the party is in contact with the concerns of the United States.

However, the survey also revealed that 39% of adult Americans approve the treatment by Trump of the presidency, 6% less than the one who approved it in February, while 55% disapprove, 2% more than those who disappeared it in February.

He also found that a majority of Americans disapproved of the president's treatment of a number of political issues. This has shown that 61% of Americans disapprove of its management of the economy against 39% who approve. About 53% disapprove of Trump's file on immigration, another key problem for voters, while 46% approve.

What people say

President Donald Trump previously affirmed in an article on Truth Social. “Trump's best ballot numbers, thank you!” He wrote, although he did not reveal the survey to which he referred or when it was published.

What happens next

Public opinion on Trump and Democrats will continue to fluctuate in the weeks and months to come. Public opinion will be followed seriously before the middle of November 2026.

