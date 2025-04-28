Politics
Jack comes back to me? Xinomics Fight against prolonged stagnation
China has marked the growth of GDP of around 5% in 2024a the respectable number to claim, but which is below what the country has targeted since its economic modernization. As US President Donald Trump takes care of global trade with his prices and Chinese domestic consumption continues to sag, Xinomics faces major challenges.
Continuous deflationary pressure
China's economic growth since 2024 has been reported to 5.0%. However, the economic reality is not so rosy, the unemployment rate of urban young people for the 16 to 24 years old, reaching 15.7% in December, exceeding last year's figure.
Professor Luis Martinez of the University of Chicago is known for his research on the estimation of GDPs in countries on the basis of the night brightness of satellite images. His studies indicate that if the GDP of democratic countries is aligned closely with these light -based estimates, with regard to authoritarian countries, GDP figures tend to be significantly higher than estimates. In the case of China, official GDP is generally around 30% higher than the observation by satellite suggests.
The supposed growth rate of China 5% last year is also doubtful. The country's GDP deflator, which reflects interior price trends, remained negative for six quarters until September 2024. In the midst of the deflationary pressure and seriously low internal demand, many warn that China's economic trajectory could become a source of instability for the global economy.
The “rehabilitation” of the founder of Alibaba Jack Ma
In February, the Chinese government organized a symposium for the private sector, the first in six years, in which President Xi Jinping exchanged points of view with business leaders. Among the 14 entrepreneurs who participated were Jack Ma, founder of the Alibaba electronic commerce giant. He was seen shaking the hand of President XI, attracting a lot of attention.
In 2020, the Chinese authorities blocked the list of Financ Ant Financial company, a subsidiary of Alibaba, and in 2021, it was struck by a heavy fine following an antimonopole survey. This repression would come from the public criticism of my Chinese financial policy. He had been living in Japan for some time, almost like a fugitive. His sudden return to the spotlight seems to reflect Beijing's despair in his search for a solution to the economic slowdown. My Huateng (Pony Ma), the founder of Tencent, another large important technological company that had faced fines.
China's “reform and opening”, led by Deng Xiaoping (1904-1997), sought to make sure that the Communist Party would prosperate alongside national and foreign capital. But Xi, who became the best leader in the country in 2012, reversed these reforms. He called to make public enterprises larger, better and stronger, which could be interpreted as promoting the idea that “the State was advancing while the private sector withdraws”. He also put pressure for private companies, including foreign companies, to establish organizations of the Communist Party within their companies.
The growing exodus of foreign companies from China and the relocation of their regional centers to other countries seem to be motivated by concerns concerning the decline of the market and frustration in the face of the excessive interference of the government in their operations.
That said, it would be somewhat unfair to put all the blame for the economic problems of China in XI. A more in -depth examination of long -term economic trends in China, as evidenced by the global database of IMF's economic prospects, will provide more context.
Under the administration of Hu Jintao (2002 to 2012), which prioritized the maintenance of a GDP growth rate by 8% or more, growth has remained around 10% per year. However, in 2012, the last year of HU administration, growth fell below 8% for the first time, landing at 7.8%. The HU government, which had aggressively stimulated the economy, launched an economic ensemble of 4 Billions of Yuan in response to the 2008 financial crisis centered in the United States, which may feed a bubble. As President XI said that “the houses are to live, not for speculation”, the bubble was already bursting.
Economic growth as part of administration XI started in the 7% range but decreased from year to year. The Chinese economy experienced a net slowdown during the Pandemic 2020, which finally led to the place where it is today.
A notable characteristic of the Chinese economy is its exceptionally high savings rate, at 40% to 50% of GDP, as well as its total investment rate (public and privately combined), which exceeds 40% of GDP. However, its private consumer expenses, which in most countries represent more than half of the GDP, are low, at around 40%.
The latest figures show that total investment in China represents 41% of GDP, compared to 26% in Japan, 21% in the United States and 33% in India. The gross savings rate is 43% in China, compared to 30% in Japan, 17% in the United States and 32% in India. China clearly stands out in investment and savings.
Investment after investment: The Fallout
In the economies where investment is limited and savings are excessive, stagnation will result unless the savings are turned towards investment. However, monitoring investments with more investment will lead to a decrease in yields.
An example of this can be seen in the high -speed Chinese rail network. Rapid expansion after its launch in 2008, it now expands more than 40,000 kilometers, equivalent to the circumference of the earth. However, only the road to Beijing-Shanghai is profitable, and China Railway is overwhelmed by a debt equivalent to some 120 yen billions.
Likewise, the country's highway network has reached a total length of around 180,000 kilometers, which is enough to go around the earth on four times. In the designated development zones, unfinished skyscrapers are abandoned, falling into decadence. Meanwhile, annual cement consumption in the world of around 4 billion tonnes, China uses more than 2 billion tonnes.
The implacable investment cycle of China has led to a slowdown in the economy. It was once considered a matter of time before the Chinese economy exceeds the United States. Now a growing number of people think that day could never come.
Massive serious debt and population decrease
The part of the world's nominal GDP (measured in US dollars) culminated at 18.3% in 2021, after which it fell to 16.9% in 2023. It is very likely that the Chinese economy has already reached its peak in terms of world share.
The Chinese authorities have, although late, issued special long -term obligations in order to restart the economy. Beijing plans to subsidize the purchase of household appliances, smartphones, tablets and other goods, but there is a risk that this could lead to a front load of consumption. Another approach could have been to massively increase social security spending, which would reduce the need for precautionary savings and encourage more consumption expenses.
Authorities also seem to have started to inject capital into public banks overwhelmed by poor debt. The amount of poor debt that the Japanese government managed following the collapse of the asset bubble was around 100 yen billions. Given the magnitude of the Chinese economy, its poor debt can be on several occasions, or even 10 times – higher.
The country's most urgent concern is demography. When the bubble of Japan broke out, its population still increased. The Chinese population has decreased for three years for 2022. In 2024, it fell by 1.39 million and in 2025, the total should drop below 1.4 billion.
The total rate of fertility of China – the average number of children born of women during their lifetime – is about 1.0, or less than half of the replacement level of 2.1. It is not easy to revive economic growth when demographic data are approaching an opposite pyramidal structure. There is an increased risk of “aging the population before fully reaching prosperity”.
In a New York Times Column in July 2023, the economist winner of the Nobel Prize, Paul Krugman, wrote that people asked him if the future of China could look like what happened in Japan. “My answer is that it will probably not be – that China will do worse.” It seems that his prediction can be realized.
(Originally published in Japanese. Photo Banner: Chinese President Xi Jinping engages with private sector leaders. Beijing, February 17, 2025. © Xinhua / Kyd.)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nippon.com/en/in-depth/d01113/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
