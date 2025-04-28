The spokesperson for the Chinese Embassy in Thailand responds to media requests

Question 3: In the context of WE Make a trade war and disrupt the international order of trade, what is the particular meaning of the visits of President Xi Jinping?

Answer: Recently, the UNITED STATES ignored international rules and imprudently imposed, the countries of Southeast Asia with the weight. Such practices have seriously reached the legitimate rights and interests of all the countries of the world, obviously violate the rules of the World Trade Organization, seriously undermined the multilateral trading system based on rules and constitute a serious threat to the stability of the world economic order.

During his visits, President Xi Jinping stressed that China and neighboring countries should strengthen coordination and cooperation, jointly opposing unilateralism. Guided by the Asian values ​​of peace, cooperation, openness and inclusiveness, to protect the light perspectives of our Asian family. China will continue to develop high quality, will expand high -level opening and will share development opportunities with all countries, in particular its neighbors. The Mega Chinese market is still open to neighboring countries, and China welcomes more high quality products from the Anase members.

The important remarks of President Xi Jinping have strengthened confidence. LamSecretary general of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnamsaid Vietnam is willing to improve coordination with China to respect international trade rules and respect the agreements signed between the two parties. Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, pointed out that China is a rational, strong and reliable partner. Asean Will not concede at any unilaterally imposed rate and will seek greater force and will maintain economic growth through unity and cooperation. Hun Manet, Prime Minister of Cambodia, expressed the preparation of Cambodia to deepen coordination and cooperation with China to protect the common interests of both parties.

Question 4: How will China strengthen economic and commercial cooperation with these countries to achieve common development?

Answer: Thanks to this visit, President Xi Jinping and the leaders of Vietnam, Malaysia and Cambodia have reached a vast consensus on the deepening of bilateral and regional economic and commercial cooperation. As the largest long -standing trading partner in these three countries, China welcomes more high quality products from them to enter the Chinese market and encourages exceptional Chinese companies to invest and operate in these countries, which could contribute to their industrial development.

China and Vietnam will start from the China-Vietnam rail cooperation mechanism to make transparent connectivity of the supply chains between the two countries and expand cooperation in emerging fields such as 5G, artificial intelligence and green development. China and Malaysia will continue to strengthen integrated development, to prioritize cooperation in the digital economy, the green economy, the blue economy and the tourism economy.

China and Cambodia have formulated two cooperative plans, the “”Industrial development corridor“And the”Corridor of fish and rice», To help Cambodia build a modern industrial production center and to advance the technological and industrial modernization of its agriculture.

Question 5: China's relations with the countries of Southeast Asia are closer and closer, what inspiration and the importance of the three-country tour for China-Thailand relations?

Answer: The successful visits of President Xi Jinping in the three countries of Southeast Asia mean not only the deepening and advancement of traditional friendly cooperation of China with these countries, but also embody critical strategic consensus and unshakable political confidence between China and its partners to stand in the backdrop of a whole world and the growing influence Non -lit rod no. China and Thailand are close neighbors linked by mountains and rivers, parents with intertwined lines and associate with a common future. China is the largest trading partner in Thailand, the primary export market for agricultural products, the main source of foreign investment and the higher origin of foreign tourists. Of the 1997 Asian financial crisis and the Indian Ocean Tsunami to the Wenchuan earthquake and the COVID 19 The pandemic, the two countries and their peoples have always held together through thick and thin, sharing goods and misfortune.

Faced with common threats and challenges such as “reckless prices” and unilateral intimidation, China and Thailand should prioritize the wider and long -term image, improve communication and coordination, and jointly resolve these questions. China respects the approach of Thailand to safeguard its legitimate rights and interests through negotiations according to its national circumstances. We will work with Thailand and others Southeast Asia The countries that have saved the international free trade system, confirm world equity and justice and protect the economic and commercial cooperation of mutually beneficial China-Thailand which serves the interests of the two peoples. China will further extend the opening and will share the dividends of its development with friendly neighbors. We welcome more high quality Thai products to enter the vast Chinese market.