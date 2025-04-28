



Donald Trump (L) and Vladimir Putin arrive at the media pending during a joint press conference after … plus their summit on July 16, 2018, in Helsinki, Finland. Experts say that Donald Trump is wrong on history and the causes of the invasion of Ukraine Russia. (Photo of Chris McGrath / Getty Images)

Experts say that Donald Trump has a bad understanding of history and the causes of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Analysts believe that these false ideas and what observers identify as prevailing on the affinity for Vladimir Putin, despite occasional criticism, have led American peace proposals that promote Russia and bring Ukraine to face a new invasion.

Trump gives his point of view on the reasons why Russia has invaded Ukraine

In an interview with Time Magazine on April 22, 2025, the president was invited, if Ukraine should abandon the hope of joining NATO? Trump replied by blaming the Russian large -scale invasion in 2022 on the desire of Ukraines to join NATO, even if NATO had pushed the country for almost two decades.

I don't think they can never join NATO, he said. I think it was the first day, I think it's, I think what caused war is when they started talking about NATO. If it was not high, there would have been much better chance that it did not start. (Added imphasse.)

The professor of Harvard University, Serhii Plokhy, the first historian of Russian-Ukrainian relations, explains why prevailing the way the war in Ukraine began is bad. Russian threats to resume Crimea and East Ukraine date back to Boris Yeltsine's times, said Plokhy. Putin acted on these threats in 2003 trying to take control of the Ukraine Island of Tuzla off the banks of Crimea.

The annexation of Crimea in 2014 was explained by the threat of NATO, which would have planned to establish naval bases on the peninsula, notes Plokhy. In reality, it was a response to the Ukraine revolution in dignity and determination to sign an association agreement with the European Union. By launching a war against Ukraine, Russia did not stop NATO, which had refused to admit the country in 2008, but prevented the escape of an ancient imperial subject of the sphere of influence of Russia.

In the Russian-Ukrainian war: the return of history, Plokhy provides an account of history leading to Russia February 2022 Invasion of Ukraine. He wrote that Russia’s strategy for many years it has been to control Ukraine, disarm its soldiers and choose leadership with puttines that love.

According to Professor of Syracuse Brian Brian Brian, Brian Taylor, the professor of the University of Syracuse, Brian Taylor, is often affirmed by the hope of joining NATO, but who does not resist a meticulous examination of Syracuse, Professor Brian Taylor, author of Russian Politics: a very short introduction. Since there was no serious perspective that Ukraine joined NATO between 2008 and 2022, it is difficult to see how Ukraines' hope to join NATO at a given time in the future caused the Russian Invasion on a large scale in February 2022. Nothing had happened in the previous 14 years so that Ukraine could join NATO so early.

I think that most specialists in Russia and Ukraine agree that key Poutine reasons for large -scale invasion were his desire to restore Russian political control over Ukraineit was not on this subject or this territory, said Taylor. This reflects Poutines often stated that Ukraine is not a separate nation and that it is an artificial state.

Putin was motivated by imperial ideas about Ukraine, not by fears of a security threat to NATO Russia, he said. It is worth noting that Russia literally has thousands of nuclear weapons to dissuade an attack on Russian territory. It is also worth noting that Putin seems not found by Finland joining NATO in 2023, even if they share a long land border. In fact, Russia has removed from the Finnish border troops to fight in Ukraine.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (C) speaks to journalists at a meeting with President Donald … More Trump, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (R) and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store in the White House Oval Office on April 24, 2025, in Washington, DC, the leaders discussed security, trade, NATO and war in Ukraine. (Photo of Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images)

Getty images Other controversial declarations Trump on Russia and Ukraine that experts dispute

Trump made other controversial statements on Russia and war. Addressing journalists from the Oval Office at a meeting with the Norwegian Prime Minister, Trump was asked what concessions that Russia has offered so far to reach the point where you are closer to peace, the hill reported. Trump replied, stopping war, preventing the country, a fairly large concession.

Putin did not take Ukraine because he cannot, wrote Mick Ryan, a retired major-general of the Australian army and author of The War for Ukraine: Strategy and Adaptation Under Fire. He attributes the Ukrainians for their courage and their resilience. He adds, suggesting that not taking all of Ukraine is a Russian concession is ridiculous.

Data from the Institute for the Study of War and other sources indicate that Russia has undergone around 900,000 victims (killed or injured) since the start of the invasion but has not won a large amount of Ukrainian territory since April 2022.

There is no short -term threat that Russia goes beyond the Ukrainian army if the current limited amount of American aid ends, given the production and internal aid of the inner armaments of European countries. The front line is not about to collapse, wrote Michael Kofman, a senior member of the Endowment Carnegie who made several trips on the front line during the war. Despite the AFU [Armed Forces of Ukraine] Being widely pressed from Kursk, the overall situation of Pokrovsk in Kupyansk has improved. The involvement being that Ukraine is not in a desperate situation requiring a precipitated ceasefire in unfavorable terms.

Ukraine has adapted to the advantage of Russian workforce by building the most formidable drone units in the world, transforming Russian attempts to progress in killing fields. Drones have indeed transformed the battlefield into Ukraine by offering accessible and affordable capacities on a scale that did not exist before, according to an analysis by Stacie Pettyjohn of the Center for a New American Security for War on the Rocks. They make it difficult to concentrate forces, manage to surprise and carry out offensive operations.

Conservatives criticize the United States in favor of Russia

The Ukraine Allies in Europe and the conservative supporters of Ukraine criticized the White House concessions to Russia in the proposed peace agreement that Trump urged Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to sign. Under the terms which surfaced in the press, the United States would recognize the illegal annexation of Crimean Russia in 2014, Russia would remain in the parties of Ukraine which it now occupies, the sanctions against Russia would be lifted and Ukraine would not be authorized to join NATO or to receive security guarantees which would help to prevent the renewed military action.

Former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a Trump ally, castigated the agreement proposed on X.com. As for Ukrainewhat, are they after three years of heroic resistance against a brutal and not caused invasion? asked Johnson. What is their reward for the appalling sacrifices they have made for the sake, as they were constantly told freedom and democracy in the world? . . . What is in this agreement which can stop a third Russian invasion in a realistic way? Nothing. If we want to prevent more atrocities from Putin, we must have a long-term security guarantee, credible and above all funded for the Ukrainea guarantee issued by the United Kingdom, the United States and all Western allies.

In an editorial, the Financial Times compared Donald Trump to the late British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, quoting Churchill after the 1938 Munich Agreement with Nazi Germany: you had the choice between war and dishonor. You have chosen dishonor and you will have war.

Brian Taylor underlines that Trumps, in 2018, Brian Taylor, published the Crimean Declaration, which reaffirmed a long -standing American post, dating back to 1932, not to recognize the allegations of sovereignty over the territory seized by force by violating international law and Russia tried the annexation of Crimea. He undertook to maintain this policy until the territorial integrity of the Ukraines was restored.

It is therefore quite disturbing, and a reversal of more than 90 years of American foreign policy, that Trump talks about legally recognizing Russian control over Crimea as part of a peace agreement, said Taylor. This would send a terrible signal to other potential attackers from around the world.

After Russia pulled 70 missiles and 145 drones on civilians in kyiv, killing 12 years old and injuring 90, Mike Pence, Donald Trumps Vice-President of the first mandate, wrote on X.com, after brutal assaults from the last nights on kyiv, his Clear Putin has no interest in peace. It is time to respond to the continuous invasion of Russia in Ukraine with renewed American force and to give our ally the military support they need to win a victory for freedom.

The conservative senator of Iowa Charles Grassley said in a statement, I saw enough murder of innocent Ukrainian women + children. President Trump Pls has put the most difficult sanctions to Putin. You must c from clear evidence that he plays America as a Patsy.

Trump can be sensitive to criticism that he is too likely to believe Vladimir Putin and is favorable to Russia. After a meeting with Ukraines Zelensky on April 26, 2025, Trump attacked an article from the New York Times by Peter Baker. The article started with the line: if President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia wrote a list of races of what he wanted from Washington, it would be difficult to beat what was offered to him in the first 100 days of President Trumps New Term.

