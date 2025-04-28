Beautiful European seaside resort left to rot becomes haven for dark tourism





In the eastern Mediterranean, a beach seaside resort which was once a hub for vacationers has become a ghost city after years of negligence The city of Varosha has become a hub for dark tourists because of its unhappy story, although it works to regain its position as a beach destination (Picture: AFP via Getty Images )) Formerly a hotspot for Hollywood royalty, this seaside resort has become a strange ghost city. But this Cypriot destination took a second life for travelers, becoming a hub for dark tourism. Not far from the popular holiday resorts of Cyprus like Paphos and Limassol is Varosha. Varosha was once a full -fledged glamorous holiday destination, frequented by Elizabeth Taylor and other stars of the 1960s. But when the Turkish army invaded the northern region of Cyprus on July 20, 1974, the seaside complex changed forever. Five days earlier, there had been an attempted coup supported by the Greek junta. The 15,000 inhabitants of Varosha were forced to flee in large numbers due to the military invasion, the abandonment of their homes, their business places and their immaculate beaches. Find out more: Beautiful EU country named the best to retire and it is not Spain Thus, the region has become a ghost town with buildings left largely empty. Even today, the district remains intact under the control of the north of Cyprus. Naturally, the region has lost all calls to holidaymakers, while plants began to recover the sidewalks and sea turtles nestled on the former convivial beaches of Varosha. Varosha has cleaned in recent years to regain his lost status as a beloved beach destination (Picture: Getty images )) However, in October 2020, a decision was made by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Prime Minister of Northern Cyprus, Ersin Tatar, to reopen the Visitors region. But Varosha began to attract a type of tourist different from that of his 1960s. More than 1.8 million tourists have visited the ghost city in the past four years – according to statistics published in 2024. However, tourists seem to be attracted to dark cities and the dilapidated landscape. Speaking to Daily ExpressHubert Faustmann, professor at the University of Nicosia, said: “The section found itself in the best tourist sites in terms of dark tourism, so they began to open certain parts of Varosha, and it is now a tourist destination with guided tours, with electric vehicles, vehicles and cafes. Faustmann continues: Varosha is used as a tourist destination, as a tourist attraction, without a single resident before the return of 1974. This changed in the sense that it is open to the public, but it is not open for the return. “Varosha sought to repair its decomposition image by erased the trash cans in preparation for its reopening. Today, the city offers many facilities for all varieties of visitors, including umbrellas and canteens. And a question of days after the publication of its tourist figures, the circumstances in difficulty of Varosha were discussed in Oslo by the parliamentary assembly of the Council of Europe (pace). The Rapporteur Pace for Varosha Piero Fassino, who visited the ghost city in mid-May, presented a report to the group at the meeting. The Italian senator said he hoped that Varosha could be rejuvenated in a “living city” after his visit. Dark Tourism has grown in recent years thanks to a Docuseries and Netflix social platforms like Tiktok (Picture: Getty images )) That said, Dark Tourism has long been a characteristic of the travel industry, gaining consumer recognition with the Netflix Show, Dark Tourist. The show captures strange traditions and traditions, frightening and superstitious linked to many destinations from around the world. Addressing The Mirror, the black tourist passionate Louise Joy explained: “Traditionally, dark tourism is to visit places associated with death and tragedy.” Joy is a blogger and founder of The Morbid Tourist and says that she regularly searches for frightening journey on a trip. Joy says that Tiktok has also made a huge contribution to the dark tourism industry in recent years. Individuality on Tiktok [helps] People who see things that are different and you don't necessarily see it offline, as in books, says Joy.

