The PM Modi announces RS 2 Lakh ex-Gratia for parents of 12 killed in a Mandsaur accident | India News





Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday an ex-RS 2 Lakh per person to parents of the 12 people who lost their lives in a road accident in the Mandsaur district of Madhya Pradesh. Rs 50,000 ex-Gratia were also declared for the injured. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reacted to the accident, leading the families of the dead to a tweet from the Prime Minister's office (PMO) on X (previously Twitter). “Sanded by the loss of lives in a mandated accident, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to those who lost their relatives. That the wounded soon recovered,” tweeted the PMO. Van plunges well after the rear bike The tragic accident was allegedly caused when the speeding excessive van, which had hit a motorcycle, plunged into a deep well in the Narayangarh police station in the Mandsaur district. The accident left 12 deaths, including being the motorcyclist and a resident villager who had ventured on the spot to save the blocked victims. Police Superintendent (SP) Abhishek Anand reported that 14 people were in the van. “Four people were saved alive from the well, while 12 organizations were recovered,” he said, mentioning that legal proceedings were activated. CM Mohan Yadav also announces financial assistance Madhya Pradesh’s chief minister Mohan Yadav also sentenced the unfortunate accident and said compensation. The CM announced RS 2 Lakh to the families of the dead, RS 1 Lakh with seriously injured, and 50,000 rupees to those who have minor injuries of the Discretionary Fund of the CM. In a post X, Yadav wrote: “The sad news was received about the premature death of twelve people due to a car falling into a deep well in the Mandsaur district. I pray Baba Mahakal for peace for souls and defeats for families to carry this loss.” Brave village sacrifices his life In a rare demonstration of courage, a local resident named Manohar entered the well to save people stuck there. He was able to put six people in safety, including two children, before losing his life tragically. His act was universally congratulated. SP Anand has made respect for Manohar's courage, declaring: “This is an extremely heartbreaking incident. We express our deepest sympathies to affected families and salute the bravery of those who risked their lives for others.”

