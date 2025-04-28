Americans express disappointment with Trump before his 100th day, especially on prices





The Americans deliver a negative verdict on President Donald Trumps Performance when he approaches the 100 -day brand of his second term, according to a new poll to listen to NBC News, powered by Surveymonkey. This includes a clear fracture on his manipulation of immigration, his strongest problem in the polls and the deep disapproval of Trumps prices.

Overall, the results show that the majority of American adults 55% disapprove of the way Trump manages his work as president, while 45% approve. What could be more, the vehemence of the opposition prevails over the intensity of the support of the Maga president's base.

A little over 4 out of 10 Americans strongly disappear the president, while only a quarter approaches strongly. And when he was asked to label the emotions that Trump evokes, strong negatives and angry and furious answers prevail over the strongest, happy and delighted positives.

These general evaluations are involved as Trump does not respond to majority support on specific policy issues tested in the survey. On immigration, its strength throughout the 2024 campaign and always its best problem among those questioned, adults were divided, with 49% of approval of its management of border security and immigration and 51% disapproval. Meanwhile, prices at the center of Trumps' economic agenda (and the recent media coverage of his administration) obtained the lowest problems of problems, with 39% of approval of his treatment of the problem and 61% of disapproval.

The results reflect the responses of 19,682 adults who were interviewed from April 11 to 20, with an error margin of more or less 2.2 percentage points. And they illustrate a difficult route to come for the Trump administration unless something changes.

Sixty percent of Americans said the United States was on the wrong track, against 40% who said it was on the right track. Republicans were the most likely group to say that the country is on the right track (80%), 89% of which are identified as being aligned by the Maga of the Trumps base.

Looking at the intersection of race, sex and frequentation of colleges, the only group where a majority thinks that the country is on the right track is white men without university diplomas (54%).

There are predictable partisan divisions on how people see Trump, with the vast majority of Republicans and Republican respondents (88%) approving the work that Trump does, while only 7% of Democrats and meager Democrats. Critically, adults who identify as independent are much more likely to disapprove (68%) than to approve (32%).

Looking beyond a simple approval measure reveals an even more important asymmetry in the way Americans think of the Trump presidency. The majority of adults overall (51%) have negative feelings about the actions that the Trump administration has taken so far, with 23% saying that they are furious. On the other hand, 32% have positive feelings towards the administration, 13% feeling delighted with its shares so far.

Among the supporters, Democrats have stronger negative feelings towards the Trump administration that the Republicans have positive feelings. Nine out of 10 Democrats said they were dissatisfied, angry or furious against the administration, including 52% who said they were furious. On the other hand, three quarters of the Republicans said they had positive feelings to the Trump administration, which said 32% who said they were delighted.

A remarkable question for the Democratic Party is whether it can capitalize on the anger felt in its base and to what extent its voters could solve some of these feelings in their own primary parties. The survey also shows that the Democratic Party has a significant job to do to convince people that it is up to the Trump administration, because a plurality of adults say they believe that none of the parties is fighting for people like them.

Trump's brands on questions

Regarding the particular problems addressed by the administration, Trump is relatively more popular on social issues than on economic issues, but its ceiling on any problem tested in the survey was 49%, less by a majority.

The survey has revealed that the economy is the most important question for Americans, but only 40% approve the advantages of inflation and cost of living management. An approved of 39% almost identical to the management of trade and Trumps prices, showing how the two problems have become linked to the concerns that prices could generate price increases.

Meanwhile, a plurality of 44% of Americans said that the most important economic question for them and their families at the moment is inflation and the increase in the cost of living, consistent in all demographic groups. About a third of Americans said their personal financial situation was worse today compared to a year ago, while 22% said their financial situation was better today and the rest said it was about the same thing.

The approval of Trump administrations policies on societal issues such as immigration and diversity, inclusion actions and initiatives is slightly higher. On Dei, where the Trump administration has increased to the cancellation of federal government programs and limit funding or investigate universities and other institutions with Dei programs, 44% of Americans approve of Trump's efforts on the issue, and 49% support the way it manages border security and immigration.

But the questions that dig into the details of these relative political areas highlight the risk of Trump. About 6 out of 10 Americans oppose the revocation of the visa and the expulsion of immigrants in the country legally which have been critical or who protested the Israeli military action in Gaza, and 8 out of 10 say that the regular procedure for immigrants is somewhat or very important.

Regarding Dei, 65% say that efforts to promote diversity, equity and inclusion in schools and workplaces are useful, not harmful.

By breaking down these questions by the party, this survey reveals that the self -employed are more in line with the Democrats than to the Republicans on their evaluation of Trump.

Eighty-three percent of Republicans approve how Trump manages inflation and the cost of living. On the other hand, 93% of Democrats disapprove, just like 75% of the self -employed.

There are similar partisan divisions with regard to the management of exchanges and prices: 8 in 10 Republicans approve, compared to 94% of Democrats and, once again, 75% of the self -employed who disapprove.

And on Trumps Border Security and Immigration Management, 92% of Republicans approve, compared to an image of a mirror 88% of the democrats who disappear. The majority of the self -employed also disapprove of (59%), although the self -employed are more likely to approve the trumps, the treatment of immigration than any other problem, 41% giving it a positive mark.

Republican men approved Trumps emission policies a little more than republican women (5 higher percentage points on average), while Democrats were more closely aligned in their disapproval regardless of sex.

Independent men are 4 to 5 points more likely to approve Trump on economic issues that independent women and 9 more approving points Trump on social issues, indicating a fracture between the sexes between the self -employed on their feelings towards the current administration.

This NBC News listening survey was fueled by Surveymonkey, the fast and intuitive comment management platform where 20 million questions are answered daily. He was led online from April 11 to 20 among a national sample of 19,682 adults aged 18 and over. The declared percentages exclude non-response from the elements and turn to the nearest percentage point. The estimated margin of error for this survey among all adults is more or less percentage.

