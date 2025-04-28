Donald Trump promises to restore Christopher Columbus's day





Donald Trump promised to provoke a “major return” for the day of Christopher Columbus, who, according to him, passed the edge of the path because of Woke. This, despite the fact that the federal celebration was marked by the Joe Biden administration alongside the day of the indigenous peoples since 2021.

The potus reported his intentions on his social platform of truth, writing that he “brings back columbus day of the ashes”. He wrote that Democrats “did everything possible to destroy” the historical figure, his “reputation and all the Italians who love him so much”.

He continued: “They demolished his statues and only implemented” awake “, or even worse, nothing at all! Well, you will be happy to know, Christopher will make a major return. I re -examine by this Columbus day under the same rules, dates and locations, as has had for the many decades before! ”

Aboriginal peoples' day, invented for the first time around 1977, following the movement of red power of the late 1960s, was officially recognized by Biden – although it did not make a federal vacation and did not replace Columbus day. In recent years, activists – in particular of the indigenous community – have decided to dismantle the mythology surrounding Columbus as a intrepid and pioneer exploner, rather lighting the light of his heritage of colonization and Amerindian violence. More than a dozen states, including California, recognize the day of indigenous peoples.

At the time of Biden's announcement, Trump said: “So, last week, Biden attacked Christopher Columbus, refusing to recognize the day of the Peoples of Columbus.

As with the statues of the Confederate leaders, the statues of Columbus were overthrown by the demonstrators, voted to be suppressed (to prevent vandalism) or otherwise replaced. According to the Washington Post, however, 6,000 of these commemorations still exist on a national scale, from 2021.

