Jokowi arrived in Indonesia after attending the funeral of Pope Francis





Jakarta, kompas.com – After mourning and attend the funeral Pope Francis At the Vatican on Saturday April 26, 2025, the 7th president of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) Back to the Fatherland. Downloaded Insta Story On the Instagram account @jokowiMonday (04/28/2025), Jokowi seemed to be returned to Indonesia and was at Soekarno-Hatta Airport, Cengkareng, Banten. In seven downloads Insta StoryJokowi was seen walking at Soekarno-Hatta airport. When walking, Jokowi seemed to serve selfies or taking photos with potential planes passengers that were at Suekarno-Hatta airport. In fact, there was a moment that Jokowi seemed surrounded by residents who were impatient to take photos together. Read also: Jokowi's moment to attend Pope Francis funeral, pray and sit in the front row In each download, Jokowi pinned the words “Back to Jakarta” and “Alhamduillah arrived in Jakarta”. He is known, Jokowi is the messenger of President Prabowo to attend Pope Funeral Francis to the Vatican. However, Jokowi was not the only one because he was with the Minister of Human Rights (HAM) Natalius Pigai, the vice-minister of finance Thomas Dwijandono, and the former Minister of ESDM Ignasius Jonan. Jokowi and his entourage arrived in Rome, Italy, April 25, 2025. Then Jokowi and his entourage attended the funeral of Pope Francis at Santo Petrus Basilica Square, Vatican on April 26, 2025. Read also: Jokowi: We pray that Pope Francis rests in eternal peace Instagram Doc account Ignasius Jonan Jokowi and Ignasius Jonan in front of the coffin of Pope Francis in the Vatican. (Instagram Doc account Ignasius Jonan) Jokowi and Ignasius Jonan in front of the coffin of Pope Francis in the Vatican. (Instagram Doc account Ignasius Jonan) In the video downloaded by Jokowi on the previous Instagram account, showing the former mayor of Solo accompanied by Jonan and Thomas Djiwandono entered inside the Basilica of St. Petrus, where the coffin of Pope Francis was buried. Then Jokowi seemed to pray briefly in front of the coffin of Pope Francis. In the video, Jokowi's hand watches in front of his chest. His face looked down. On the right and left side was solemnly and seemed to pray Jonan and Thomas Djiwandono. In addition, Jokowi followed the mass before the funeral of Pope Francis on the square of the Basilica of Santo Petrus. In fact, Jokowi was seen at the forefront of a line with another head of state. One of them is the president of Ukranina Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Read also: Vatican, Jokowi: We lose role models that give a heritage of love for world peace Pope Francis is known to breathe his last breath due to a stroke and a heart attack at the age of 88 on April 21, 2025. The sad news was delivered by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo Vatican, at 9:45 am at the time of the Vatican. Pope Francis was then buried in Basilika Santa Maria Maggiore, Italy, according to his request on Saturday, April 26, 2025

Listen News writing And Choice news We are directly on your mobile phone. Choose access to your pillar channel at Komompas.com WhatsApp Channel News: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029vafpbedbpzjzrk13h3d. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp application.



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/04/28/09064491/jokowi-tiba-di-indonesia-usai-menghadiri-pemakaman-paus-fransiskus The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos