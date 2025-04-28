The plans of invasion of turkeys for Greece have thwarted by us, France, causing angry explosions of Erdogan

Abdullah Bozkurt / Stockholm

The emergency war plans of turkeys against Greece particularly targeting Western Thrace and the Aegean Islands have undergone a serious setback because of the extended military presence of the United States and France to support the Greek defense, causing a wave of strong criticism of the Directorate of the turkey in recent years.

The military strategy of turkeys for a potential foray into Greek territory, in particular Western Thrace, was designed to exploit a close opportunity window, which Turkish generals quickly planned with rapid intervention by the United States and Europe after any Turkish offensive.

These secret plans were revealed for the first time during the 2010 “Sledgehammer” trial in Istanbul, which exhibited the mentality of hard Turkish generals considering such contacts. At the time, the revelations attracted little attention, probably because they were buried in the annexes of a complete file, the main objective of which was an interior power struggle between influential military leaders and the civil government.

However, overwhelming evidence in the file, including authenticated documents, vocal recordings and general staff reports, confirmed that detailed war plans were indeed discussed during a military seminar held on March 57, 2003, under the direction of the then commander of the 1st army corps, General Etin Doan. About 30 senior officers participated in the seminar.

Extract from a PowerPoint presentation on the planning of Turkish military contingency concerning a potential military offensive against Greece:

Based in Istanbul, the 1st corps of the army is responsible for defending the Thrace des Dindes region, which borders Greece, as well as securing the Strait of Bosporus, Istanbul and the wider region of Marmara. The seminar also brought together representatives from the Turkish staff and other military units.

The central objective of the war plan was a military operation in the Aegean Sea, with additional actions in the Thrace region in Greece to support the main theater. Planners have stressed that any military action in Thrace should not focus on the territorial conquest, but on inflicting maximum damage to enemy forces. The goal was to punish rather than occupy.

The measures to be taken in Thrace must support the operation in the Aegean Sea, said the final seminar report. The objective in this region should be less on territorial gains and more concentrated on the destruction of the most enemy forces as possible.

A summary of the classified seminar report was presented to the participants in a PowerPoint presentation, a copy of which was then obtained by Nordic Monitor.

The seminar also revealed the dominant state of mind among Turkish military planners at the time, in particular those with anti-American and anti-nato opinions. While Erdogan first clashed with these officers, he finally formed a political alliance of a decade with them and their civilian supporters, collectively known as Ulusalclar (neo-nationalists) in 2014.

According to the seminar report, Turkish strategists provided that NATO and the EU would quickly intervene if Turkey launched a military offensive in the Thrace Greece region. Consequently, they concluded that Turkey would only have three to four days to achieve its objectives enough to inflict significant damage to the Greek forces, but not enough for long -term occupation. The ultimate goal, they argued, was to take control of the Aegean Islands.

Although these plans may have evolved, revised and updated over time, their fundamental structure and their global objective would have remained intact. However, the strategic landscape has radically changed, to the great dismay of turkey war planners, which makes a military offensive against Greece more difficult than before.

Recent recent military cooperation agreements with the United States and France, in particular those which grant access to the United States, to the Greek military and naval bases have seriously undermined the plans for the invasion of the turkeys. The presence of American troops in these facilities makes Turkey much more risky to target Greek military assets, as this could cause direct confrontation with the United States, which Ankara is impatient to avoid.

This is undoubtedly a key factor behind the increasingly hostile ankaras of the rhetoric of Washingtons's defense commitment in Greece and its vocal opposition to Greeces that have strengthened defense ties with the United States and France.

During a joint press conference with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbn in Ankara on November 11, 2021, President Erdogan expressed his publicly frustration, declaring that Greece itself has become a basis for the United States. I couldn't even have the number of American bases inside Greece, there are just many. When you look at the card, Greece itself looks like an American military base. It is reality.

Why are all these bases established and for what purpose? Weve asked my Minister of Defense, my Minister of Foreign Affairs, and I asked President Biden and others and we continue to obtain evasive answers. They are not honest. The neighbor they have chosen is bad, and the use of Greece as the basis of the Aegean is the wrong approach.

Erdogan echoes similar criticism from the United States, Greece and France during public gatherings, while senior leaders and military leaders also reiterated the same discussion points.

US officials have denied the accusations of turkey, saying that US engagement with Greece is not conceived as a threat to Turkey, which remains another NATO ally. On October 18, 2022, the American ambassador to Turkey, Jeff Flake, tweeted: our defense cooperation with Greece strengthens the eastern flank of Natos in support of Ukraine and our NATO allies in central and eastern Europe. Our common goal with Trkiye and Greece is peace, security and stability throughout the region.

In recent years, American-Greece defense collaboration has intensified, marked by enlarged joint military exercises, updated agreements and increased military assistance, which has contributed to raising the role of Greece in regional and transatlantic security.

In 2019 and 2021, Greece and the United States updated the 1990 Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA), granting the US forces better access to the Greek bases, including Alexandroupolis, which is located near the Turkish border, and the crucial Bay of Suda on Crete.

The United States has also sold billions of dollars in defense systems in Greece, helped modernize its F-16 fighter planes and plans to sell fifth generation fighters at the Greek Air Force. The American and Greek armed forces participate in more than 15 main joint military exercises each year.

The American presence in Alexandroupolis, a port just 40 kilometers from the Turkish border, particularly alarmed Ankara. The base serves as a vital transit center for American forces and NATO forces in Eastern Europe, effectively bypassing the Bosporus Strait controlled by the Turk. Likewise, the potential parking of American troops on the Aegean Islands has become another important irritant for Turkish leaders.

France has also reinforced the defense posture of Greece. In September 2021, Athens and Paris signed a historic defense agreement committing mutual military support in the event of an armed attack on the two countries. The agreement facilitated the purchase of advanced French weapons, including burst fighter planes, missiles, frigates and helicopters.

These developments have a seriously limited military flexibility in turkey and have undergone its emergency invasion plans for Greece. Consequently, Turkish civil and military leaders have increased their criticism of trilateral defense cooperation between Greece, the United States and France, considering it a direct obstacle to the strategic ambitions of turkey in the region.

The Secret Seminar report suggests that the bellicist rhetoric displayed by Turkish management is not simply intended for domestic consumption, such as distracting the public from internal questions such as financial difficulties, unemployment and the increase in consumer prices, or to obtain votes during electoral campaigns, as some experts suggest.

There is, in fact, a real strategic thinking behind Turkey's position in Turkey towards Greece, which cannot be rejected or dismissed by Turkish diplomats and pro-Turkish experts, apologetic justifications, which aim to obscure the optics by affirming that they were only planned for internal consumption.