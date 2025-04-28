Donald Trump labeled a “embarrassment” for drowsiness during Pope's funeral | Tendency





Photos of American President Donald Trump apparently slept during Pope Francis funeral became viral on social networks on Saturday, causing a wave of criticism online. Trump, 78, attended the funeral alongside his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The three were seated in the front row of the Vatican funeral in Rome.

Donald Trump would have slept during the funeral of Pope Francis, arousing criticism online. (Reuters)

The photos become viral and sparkle criticism

While the ceremony took place, several images surfaced on social networks, showing Trump with his eyes closed, which led a lot to suggest that he was sleeping during the service. According to Fortune, Trump did not follow the dress code to wear black for funerals and rather worn a blue suit.

Photos quickly circulated online, users expressing their disdain. Many labeled him as “embarrassment for the United States”. A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, published: “Trump sleeping with the pope's funeral. An embarrassment, as always.”

Another comment made comparisons with President Joe Biden, saying: “I never want to hear another word about” Sleepy Joe “not after this circus. There are photos of Trump SMS, laughing, taking telephone calls and sleeping at the funeral of the popes.”

The images triggered an online mockery, some users commenting on Trumps' behavior. “Trump showed respect for the Pope by sending SMS, sleeping and not following the dress code. He represents Maga! Haha,” wrote a user.

The controversy continued to grow as the Internet reacted to the images that take place. Some have pointed out the contrast between the gravity of the ceremony and prevails over the actions, while others focused on his outfit, saying that he had not followed the expected dress code.

Take a look here at the messages shared on X:

Seats and other participants

Trump and Melania were seated between the president of Estonies, Alar Karis and the King of the Spain Felipe VI. Other heads of state, including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, were more back. The arrangement of the seats followed an alphabetical order by the country in French, a tradition during high -level events.

Earlier in the day, Trump published images of himself in front of Pope Francis Coffin, making his respect. It was also revealed that Trump had a head-to-head meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, marking the first meeting of the two leaders since their lively confrontation in the White House in February.

