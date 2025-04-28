A trade agreement with the United States is “possible” but not “certain,” said a Prime Minister having learned a cautious tone on negotiations with the White House.

Pat McFadden, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said Sunday morning with Trevor Phillips There was “a serious level of engagement underway at high levels” to conclude a British-American trade agreement.

However, Mr. McFadden, a key ally of Sir Keir Starmer, took a more careful tone than Chancellor Rachel Reeves On the prospect of an American trade agreement, saying: “I think that an agreement is possible – I do not think it is certain, and I do not mean that it is certain, but I think it is possible.”

He wtez on to say the government Wanted an “Agreement in the Uk's Interests” and not a “Hasty Deal”, Amid fears from Critics that number 10 could Acquiesce a deal that lowers food standard, for example, or changes certain taxes in a bid Some of the prices that have been placed on British products.

And asked questions about the Calendar of the Agreement – following recent reports, an agreement was imminent – Mr. McFadden said: “We will continue to work with the United States and try to conclude an agreement in the coming weeks.”

In addition to discussions with the United States, the United Kingdom has also increased its efforts with the EU, with suggestions that it could include a new EU young mobility diagram This would allow the under 30s of the block to live, to work and to study in the United Kingdom and vice versa.

McFadden said he thought that the government could “improve” the Brexit agreement concluded by Boris Johnson, saying that this had caused “a lot of bureaucracy and costs here in the United Kingdom”.

He said that “first and foremost” on the government's agenda was to obtain a food and agriculture and a veterinary agreement, claiming that it was “such an important area for the United Kingdom and an area where we had so many costs and an additional bureaucracy because of Brexit”.

He added: “But again, as for the United States, it is useless to call the game before it is done. We still have work to do, and we do this work with our partners in the EU.”

The Minister of the Cabinet also rejected the suggestions that the United Kingdom should choose between a trade agreement with the United States and one with the EU-the latter has prohibited chlorinated chicken in its markets-just like the United Kingdom-but which the United States has always wanted.

On the question of chlorinated chicken, Mr. McFadden said that the government had “clarified that we will not wrg the standards for the protection of animals with one or the other of the parties”.

“But I do not agree that it is a fundamental choice beyond the place where we must choose one business partner rather than another. I think that it is to misunderstand the nature of the British economy, and I do not think that it is in our interests to put all our eggs in a single basket.”

Kemi Badenoch, who said the government should be about to conclude the agreement with the United States, also spoke to Trevor Phillips, who said the government should be about to conclude the agreement with the United States.

She also insisted that food standards should not be watered down in order to obtain an agreement, saying that she had not reached an agreement with Canada when she was in government for this reason.

“What the workforce must do now is to show that they can obtain an agreement that does not make concessions, so that we can have what we had last month before the commercial prices, and we need serious people who do this,” she said.