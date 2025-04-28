



I am never too attached to an agreement or to a single approach attributed to a certain Donald J Trump in 1987. For beginners, I keep a lot of bullets in the air, because most of the agreements fall, no matter how promising they seem promising.

You might think that it is useless to try to find answers to what is going on exactly in the mind of the American president by referring to a Ghostwritten book for him about 38 years ago. And yet, browsing the art of agreement, because many people, friends and enemies seem to have done recently is the closest that you can put yourself in the sense of Trumps' state of mind. My style of agreement is quite simple and simple, he explains at another time. I aim very high, then I continue to push and push and push to get what I lasted.

But although the book can provide a lens through which we can better understand Trumps psychology, its transactional brand style, the winners and the statecraft losers or how its administration went down in this degree of chaos in less than 100 days, it does not provide exactly any kind of plan for American leadership. Think of less diplomacy of Henry Kissinger, and more if I did it by OJ Simpson (although without what was hypothetically surviving * commit a murder).

And yet, to prevail over the most ardent acolytes, the book has become a kind of Bible, whose blessed entries can be used to rationalize, justify and glorify all the president's wilderness of the president. Many of you in the media have clearly missed the art of the agreement, the Journalists recently told the 27 -year -old white house press secretary Karoline Leavitt, while Trump announced a break on prices in the middle of a market crisis. You clearly haven't seen what President Trump is doing here. (She was right on this part.)

In the Trump ways of thinking, the means which can be as bizarre or unrealistic as they wish is justified by the ends, which are always the same: win. The means do not need to be taken too seriously. It must therefore be quite disorienting to offer policies, ideas and arguments on the hoof and to have an army of lacquais and fanatics ready to defend them within the framework of a large plan. Consider the secretary of the Treasury Scott bestenly leaning back to justify the full price of Trumps as the strategy. Or vice-president JD Vance told journalists that we cannot simply ignore the desires of the presidents when he was asked threats to annex Greenland, or to try to use the Bible as justification of Trumps America policies.

So how can we describe the belief system that the faithful disciples have created and subscribed now, which deals with the art of agreement as proof that Trump is the Savior of America? I like the word that Martin Walker, researcher at Warwick Business School, uses: Dealinism.

The great thing about the offer is that it can never be false, it is completely testing the balls because it is never clear how far in the game of four -dimensional failures that we are. To say lies, tilting or huge mess is only part of the process. If things do not take place as they promise them, it is because it is part of a greater hidden strategy that understands the lie about the strategy, explains Walker. And if that doesn't happen, it's ok because it's part of an even greater strategy. You get the essentials.

The other thing to understand about transactions is that it is not so much a particular policy as to make people blind in the infallible master Master Dealmaker Trump. It is a kind of leadership cult that was described very well in March 2016 on CNN.

You have a leader who emerges and says: Do not put your faith in yourself, do not put your faith in society, put your faith in me, said man. For the years to come, there are many people on the right … who will have to explain and justify how they have fallen into this trap of supporting Donald Trump, because it will not end well. The person interviewed was Marco Rubio, now Secretary of State, who is nowadays more likely to be found by raising market accidents induced by Trump or suggesting that he should obtain a Nobel Peace Prize.

The irony of all this is that, if they had inspected their bible a little more closely, the followers of the disagreement may have realized that they take all this a little more seriously than they are supposed to do it. The real excitement is to play the game, says Trump in a section called Have Fun. I do not spend much time worrying about what I should have done differently, or what will happen next, he continues. If you ask me exactly what offers … all are added at the end, I'm not sure I have a very good answer. Fortunately for him, the transactors will always be ready with one.

