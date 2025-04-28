“One of the best in the world” – former Madrid Star Hots Up Victor Osimhen





Former Real Madrid star Alvaro Morata congratulated the Super Eagles Victor Osimhen striker following his goal for Galatasaray in their 5-1 denigration of Eyupspor on Sunday, reports Soccernet.ng. Osimhen led the line for Galatasaray when they traveled to the Recep Tayyip Erdogan Stadyumu to play Eyuppsor in their 31st Super Lig game of the season. Osimhen was superb for the Lions since he joined last summer, and he had to continue to shine. You can also love Despite their prowess, this had to be a difficult match for Galatasaray, because Eyuppsor was only four places below them on the league table. However, Osimhen and his teammates did Eyuppsor's light job on their domestic lawn. Osimhen helped the opening of Roland Sallai in the 29th minute. Then, in the second half, Galatasaray separated Eyuppsor. Lucas Torreira and Osimhen scored within 26 minutes of restarting. Then the local team pulled one back, graceful from Luccas Claro. However, Morata, which was a substitute of 67th minute, did the remaining damage because he marked twice in three minutes to seal the victory for the Turkish champions in title. What Alvaro Morata said about Victor Osimhen After the match, Morata was asked about his reflections on Osimhen, and he admitted that he was quite impressed by the 26 -year -old Super Eagles star. “Osimhen is a great person and one of the best central attackers in the world,” said Morata, according to Digital sports. “I hope we all celebrate the championship together. It's an incredible country, my family is very happy here, I want them to continue like that. ” After their victory against Eyupspor, Galatasaray now has 80 points, five points in front of second place Fenerbahce. With five games to play, they just need to win four to be crowned champions.

