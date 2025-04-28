Indonesian presidents continue to try to operate the food areas, but the program will fail without engaging in the real stakeholders and honestly assess the advantages of projects.

With the high goal of manufacturing Indonesia, a country of 283 million people, self -sufficient in food, various presidents adopted and reintroduces the food succession project under different names. However, these leaders largely missed the brand due to limited public consultation and participation and a failure to objectively assess critics, which has contributed to poor public policy on food sufficiency. Dreaming of reaching food self -sufficiency is not false, but Indonesia must learn from past errors.

Indonesia current project of the theoretically food succession integrate Agricultural production, plantations and breeding to stimulate agricultural production and reduce rice imports by 2027. Announced by President Joko Widodo, then, it was a national strategic project for 2020-2024. More recently, President Prabowo suffers visit Papua two weeks after its inauguration to reaffirm its commitment to these food areas.

Food Estates dates back to 1995 when President Suharto introduced the mega rice ”to reach self -sufficiency of rice by converting 1 million hectares (Ha) of peat bench in the center of Kalimantan in the rice fields. However, the Suhartos government ignored experts Who had warned that the program would fail given the lack of nutrients in peat swamps. In addition, the project was marred by an unstable question on where Customary land use rights Said in state law, which led to community demonstrations.

After a year of drought, the fires started to burn in the ground, resulting in transnational Peat In 1997, provoking the abandonment of the project. However, according to the messaging of governments, it was the result of ineffective management.

In 2010, the resident of the way Jududho Way Revived is projecting it from the toes tackle the existing food and energy crisis. He launched the Merauke Integrated Food and Energy Estate (Mifee) in the southern Papua, which aimed to open 1.2 million hers of agricultural fields. But the government cultivated only 100 ha. Mifee has also been implemented by bypass Holders of customary land rights. In addition, an investigation by the German media company Deutsche Welle revealed that the regime led to chronic malnutrition, because the project changed local food models.

Despite his predecessor failures, Widodo has expanded the program to other provinces, following the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organizations Warning Disturbances of the supply chain linked to the COVVI-9 pandemic and a potential food crisis.

However, the Widodos project sparked a conflict with local residents excluded from the process. Aboriginal peoples South Papuan opposed the plan, saying that it has been implemented without consultation or socialization. In response, the national agrarian reform committee asked for the supervision of the Minister of Defense Prabowo for the project, which led to the militarization of agriculture.

The business world, facilitated by its proximity to the government, is well placed to benefit from the implementation of food areas. Two companies involved in the projects are affiliated Prabowo and the former presidential staff chief, Moeldoko.

Overall, Indonesian experiences with food areas have not achieved their exit objectives. For example, the food field in Central Kalimantan experienced a drop in rice production in its first three years (production increased from 457,952 to 330,781 tonnes). The production recovered in 2024 at 366,146 tonnes but remained below its levels of production of pre-facial succession.

Indonesian leaders have not repeatedly taken into account economic, socio -cultural and environmental costs of the development of food areas.

In addition, the food fields also neglect complex problems of complex food safety in the country. Indonesia ranked 63 out of 113 countries in the Global food security index 2022. The same report noted that Indonesia falls below the average score of agricultural research and development, political commitment, food diversity and social barriers.

Successive presidents reiterating the idea of ​​food succession show that ineffective public policy ideas are perpetuated without really learning past experiences and failures. The formulation of policies seems to continue in a vacuum, with a minimum public consultation. The current insistence of governments in the food fields underlines how the project was designed by presidents belief that food self -sufficiency can promote political stability.

Indonesian leaders have not repeatedly taken into account economic, socio -cultural and environmental costs of the development of food areas. The programs are poorly executed and complicated by the participation of the military in the compensation of the land. This approach was encountered public resistance. However, as a presidential candidate in 2024, Prabowo rejected such criticismsBy saying, if a national figure calls into question the project of food succession, he does not understand or does not want to understand.

Interestingly, the Democratic Indonesian Party of Wrestling (PDI-P), which is held outside the broad government coalition of Prabowos, criticized the project during Widodos' time, denouncing it as a environmental crime In 2023. However, the PDI-PS decision was undoubtedly not motivated by an interest in improving political discourse but more by the deterioration The relationship between the party and Widodo while the 2024 elections approached.

Without interim participatory practices and ensuring receptive national leadership, bad ideas of public policy will persist. The government seems likely to continue the councils of selection of cherries that align themselves with the beliefs of presidents on self -sufficiency and to avoid honest examinations of political success or the failure of food areas. Policies develops in a echo room This does not reflect public needs, which undermines the spirit of decentralized governance afterReform (reform).

A lot academics pleaded for agricultural intensification and the preservation of local food models rather than for large -scale food production, which turned out to be unsustainable and detrimental to Indonesia. Remedies may involve encouraging public consultation and a meticulous examination to improve the training of public policies, engaging practitioners, academics, non -governmental organizations, local government, and in particular small farmers and indigenous peoples of preliminary studies, as well as implementation and evaluation.

Finally, the government should ideally provide data and an in -depth analysis of food production for food areas and allow Parliament to operate as a real verification and overtaking. In the uncertain climate of today and with an increasing population to eat, Indonesian leaders can no longer afford to depend on the rhetoric of public policies which promotes policies with unclear results.

2025/145