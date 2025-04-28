President Trump says he brought back the day of Columbus “ashes”





Trump freezes Harvard funding after the university rejects requests

President Donald Trump threatened to freeze federal funding for several elite universities if they do not adhere to his requests.

President Donald Trump is again wading through the debate around Columbus Day.

In an article on April 27 on Truth Social, Trump said that he “brings back Columbus Day of the ashes”.

Federal fairly since 1892, Columbus day is celebrated on the second Monday in October. But some states and cities have celebrated the date as the day of the indigenous peoples, or celebrate both, in the midst of concerns that the honorary of the Italian explorer Christopher Columber glorifies the exploitation and the genocide of the indigenous peoples.

The emphasis on Trump on Columbus day comes when his administration has targeted “awakened” policies and institutions, in particular by eliminating diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives in the federal government and retain federal funding of universities on the policies with which he does not agree.

Trump on Columbus: “Christopher will make a major return”

Former President Joe Biden recognized the day of the Aboriginal peoples in a proclamation in 2021, becoming the first president to do so. In his proclamation of Columbus Day that year, Biden recognized “the painful history of wrongs and atrocities that many European explorers inflicted on tribal nations and indigenous communities”.

“It is a measure of our greatness as a nation that we do not seek to bury these shameful episodes of our past to which we face them honestly, we bring them in the light, and we do everything we can to remedy it,” continued the proclamation.

Biden also said that the day should be a reflection on “courage and contributions of Italian-Americans through generations”.

Trump has complained for years that Columbus, who landed in the Americas in 1492, is mistreated while his heritage is reassessed.

First 100 days: Trump has promised to improve the economy on day 1.. The Americans are still waiting.

“Unfortunately, in recent years, radical activists have sought to undermine Christopher Columbuss Legacy,” said Trump in a Columbus Day proclamation in 2020. “These extremists seek to replace the discussion of his vast contributions with discussions on failures, his discoveries by atrocities and his achievements by transgressions.”

Trump has invaded what he described as an effort of the Democrats to “destroy” the reputation of the explorer, affirming that his political rivals “have demolished his statues, and do nothing other than” awake “, or even worse, nothing at all!”

“You will be happy to know, Christopher will make a major return,” he wrote on Truth Social. “I restore by this Columbus day under the same rules, dates and places, as did during every many decades before!”

Contribution: Fernando Cervantes Jr.

