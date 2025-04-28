Politics
Turkey is ready for the Olympic Games as a UEFA opening an office in Istanbul
The Turkish president said Turkey had enough power to do all types of international sports, including Olympics.
This statement is based on jobs and projects “to the country in the past 23 years,” said Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday, speaking of the country's head, speaking Opening office office Soccer UEFA in Istanbul.
“We have reached Turkey at a high level of investment. We have opened new playgrounds according to the needs of our regions.” The total number of sports centers that we have gone from 1,575 to 4,470 years, “noted.
He stressed that they had considerably met the needs of the country. He noted that UEFA will open a representative of Turkey for the first time, after London and Brussels, Erdogan declared the UEFA football formation and to hold a court.
He added that the office will also facilitate urgent communication and coordination with UEFA with regional organizations “, I believe that the representative will play an important role in the years to come.”
After the opening ceremony, Erdogan met the president of UEFA, Alexander Celinin. The Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak and the president of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Akif Akif Akib Akib
Post of European Football Federation UEFA highlights the role of Turkey in Europe
The Istanbul UEFA office will play an important role in coordinating the last UEFA match in the Europa 2027 League and the UEFA conference final.
President Erdogan has warned the most success of Turkish success at UEFA in recent years. These include the 2005 UEFA Champions League game between Liverpool
UEFA president Aleksan Celine also attended the opening of the new UEFA office in Istanbul, describing a strategic action to ensure high -level football competitions.
With the following major events, we decided to open an office here to build a strong presence and ensure the randomized organization in these competitions.
Noted Turkish history to host the main football events, including the UEFA Champions League final and 2023, the 2009 UEFA Super Cup final.
Turkiga Iyo Istanbul Waxay Si Joogto Ah U Qabteen Dhacdooyin Kubadda Cagta Heer Caalami Ah Oo Ay Ku Jiraan Finalka Uefa Champion EE 2005 Iyo 2023, Finalka Uefa Cup Ee 2009, Iyo Uefa Super Cup EE 2019, Ayuu Yiri.
Now they are Close to the Europa League and Conference for the Final, and Euro 2032, the Next, the Future of the World and Effectorts to Be One of the Biggest Hosts and Efforts to Be One of the Biggest Hosts and Efforts To Be One Of The Biggest Hosts and Efforts To Be One of the Biggest Hosts and Efforts To Be One of the Biggest Hosts and efforts to be one of the biggest hosts and efforts to be one of the biggest Hosts and efforts to be one of the biggest of hosts and efforts to be one of the biggest hosts and efforts to be one of the biggest hosts and efforts to be one of the biggest hosts and efforts to be one of the biggest hosts and efforts to be one of the biggest hosts and efforts.
“The level is placed in a high position. UEFA is fully supported by this trip. With large camps, we decided to be in precious presence,” he said.
Cefinin showed his confidence in cooperation between UEFA and Turkish administration, saying, together, not only to meet expectations, we expect. We will define the level of competition in the future.
Now we bring all our experiences, our experience and the best ways to make these events really specific, he said.
He also thanked Erdogan, the Turkish government and the Turkish Football Federation. I look forward to a wonderful competition. I look forward to the end of Euro 2032 to cross Turkey and Italy, he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.trt.global/somali/article/70333823bc7b
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Trump kicks off the week Whirlwind marking his 100th day in the oval office
- Türkiye: Osimhen savor the great victory of Galatasaray over Eyupspor
- Mark Zuckerberg aims to put the whole world online
- A large earthquake off the coast of the Ecuador Forces refinery to close it
- Latest politics: Trump U -turn -The chief minister said that the UK was 'all recognized' that Russia was an attacker | Political news
- Unbeaten Canada beats Finland on U18 Men's World Hockey Championship
- According to Austin Public Health, a locally reported second-reince case states
- Trump interrupt Putin on continuous attacks against Ukraine
- The American army says its air campaign has reached more than 800 targets in Yemen
- Heren Tennis wins the 2nd straight league title
- Myanmar: One month since the earthquake, IRC warns against deepening the humanitarian crisis
- Questions frequently posed on the investigation into China targets