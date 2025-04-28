



The president of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, finally met US President Donald Trump in Rome on Saturday, with current plans for an official meeting between the two.

A video published by the Italian daily La Stampaon on Saturday shows Trump, flanked by his wife Melania and other leaders, shaking the hand of Von der Leyen and seeming to have a short and cordial conversation on the touch of the funeral of Pope Francis.

The meeting was their first conversation in person since Trumps returned to the White House.

The senior commission officials have been trying for months to organize a bilateral meeting between von der Leyen and Trump without success. Until Saturday, the two had not officially met since Trump's return for a second term as president in January.

“In their brief exchange, President Von Der Leyen and President Trump agreed to meet,” said a spokesman for the committee on Saturday afternoon, adding that a complete discussion would take place on a later date and not in Rome. They refused to comment when they were asked if an official invitation in Brussels had been issued.

Before the trip of Von Der Leyen to Italy for Pope Francis' funeral, the Commission said that “the opportunities arose” to get time with Trump, they would be “seized”.

The best EUS diplomat, Kaja Kallas, was recently snubbed by the American Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, during a visit to Washington DC. The Rubio team said the last -minute planning problems meant that a meeting should be abandoned.

Pope Francis' funerals attracted dozens of world leaders in Rome for Saturday events around Saint Peters, creating informal discussion opportunities. Last week, Trump continued to emphasize the fact that he concluded an agreement with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

Earlier on Saturday, Trump had interviews with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Rome, the first time that the two have met in person since an oval exchange in the White House at the end of February.

