What is the investigation into China targets?

China Targets is a cross -border investigation led by the international consortium of investigative journalists who sheds new light on the Chinese campaign to repress the regime's criticisms in the world, and the ineffective response of the authorities in democracies where many dissidents seek refuge. Interviews with more than 100 victims in 23 countries, confidential Chinese documents and other evidence, show how the Chinese and Hong Kong authorities applied domestic repression tactics, such as harassment and surveillance, to people living abroad. The investigation also reveals how the Chinese government uses intergovernmental institutions such as the UN and the Interpol to take care of its detractors, and how local police in certain host countries helped protect President Xi Jinping from dissent during state visits by holding certain activists before being able to protest.

What is transnational repression?

Transnational repression is when a government reached beyond its borders to target, censor, threaten or harm dissidents in other parts of the world. Human rights defenders consider the strategy of repression of China as one of the most sophisticated because of its scale and its large -scale tactics. Under Xi, who came to power as chief of the Chinese Communist Party (PCC) in 2012, the campaign to suffocate dissent abroad increased, according to experts. Government agencies such as the Ministry of State Security and the Ministry of Public Security seem to be involved, as well as the United Front Department, which is responsible for strengthening and maintaining the PCC support at home and abroad.

Who is at risk of the Chinese repression campaign?

The Chinese government focuses on political dissidents of continental China and Hong Kong; Defenders of Tibetan and Taiwanese independence; Practitioners of the spiritual movement Falun Gong; And Uighours, a mainly Muslim Turkish ethnic group. The Chinese authorities consider each of these groups as a threat to national unity and security because of their divergent ideologies or their cultural practices.

What are the main conclusions of the China target survey?

The ICIJS survey reveals the mechanics behind the complex repression campaign of Chinas. Dozens of victims told Icij and his 42 media partners that they had been surveillance, spying, online smear campaigns, piracy attempts and physical threats from Chinese officials or their proxies. The intimidation extends to their loved ones in China and Hong Kong who are faced with harassment, repeated interrogation and sometimes detention.

China Targets probes the often weak response of democratic nations and international organizations, such as the UN and the Interpol, to these repressive tactics. ICIJ noted that more than half of the 106 Chinese non -governmental organizations which have advisory status at the UN which allows them to assist and present declarations during UN meetings, including the Human Rights Council, are closely linked to the Chinese government or to the Chinese Communist Party. Since 2018, the number of Chinese NGOs with an advisory status has almost doubled, noted Icij. Experts said the Chinese government is deploying these organizations to intimidate human rights defenders and make sure they no longer attend the UN sessions for fear of reprisals.

Chinese targets also show how Chinese authorities have reinforced red opinions of alerts that Interpol circulates among the police of around the world to target criticism of the regime, leading businessmen and members of persecuted religious minorities who sought refuge abroad. The project also exposes a scheme among the law enforcement organizations in several countries, notably France, Thailand and Nepal, to protect Xi from demonstrations during diplomatic visits by holding activists.

How did the Chinese government react to the conclusions of surveys?

A spokesperson for the Chinese embassy in the United States said there was nothing like reaching borders to target so-called dissidents and Chinese abroad.

The notion of transnational repression is a baseless accusation, manufactured by a handful of countries and organizations to slander China, said the spokesperson.

In a statement to Icij, a spokesperson for Hong Kongs Security Bureau defended the authorities as necessary and legitimately to pursue those who violate Hong Kongs national security laws and fled abroad. Hong Kongs law enforcement organizations will certainly pursue them in accordance with the law and take all measures, in particular by cutting their sources of funding, in order to prevent them and eliminate them from continuing to engage in acts and activities endangering national security, the spokesman said.

What documents have been used in the China target survey?

The investigation is based on a cache of Chinese police files which extend from 2013 to 2018, provided in Icij by Adrian Zenz, director of Chinese studies at the foundation of victims of Memorial Communism. The files disclosed to the public security offices of the county of Tekes and the county of Shufu, of the Xinjiang, include internet police and internet bulletins and Interior safety guidelines This asks agents to detect and prevent individuals and activities considered to be threats to domestic security.

Journalists compared the tactics described in internal documents with the experiences of the 105 targets and corroborated their testimonies by examining reports and other communications with local law enforcement, Google notifications warning hacking attempts, secret audio recordings and Chinese police interrogations, as well as telephone calls and text messages between China policies.

A former secret police officer of Chinas, known as Eric, also provided files Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC)who shared them with Icij and its partners. The files, which include photographs and text messages between Eric and its superiors, detail the daily operations of Chinese spies targeting dissidents in countries like Thailand and Cambodia.

Journalists also examined the internal correspondence between the permanent mission of Chinas to UN and UN officials from 2001 to 2020, provided by Emma Reilly, former UN human rights officer; Confidential interpreting files; And police reports and the verdicts of the courts shared with Icij by activists held by local authorities when Xi visited their country.

What data were used in the China target survey?

To understand the methods behind the global repression campaign of Chinas, Icij examined the testimonies of 105 targets, in particular Hong Kongers, Tibetans, Uighurs and other minorities, and identified the tactics that Chinese officials or their proxies used their voice. Icij has also examined several reports and data compiled by human rights organizations and media reports.

To investigate the extent to which the UN has not protected human rights defenders who dispute China to the UN, ICIJ and its media partners have analyzed public declarations, budgets and online presence of 106 non -accredited Chinese NGOs. The revision of the Icijs declarations was based on data compiled by a human rights NGO, International Service for Human Rights, which recently published its own analysis of non -governmental organizations organized by the government, also known as Gongos, in the UN

To explore how China uses Interpol, here its media have revised extradition recordings and other documents concerning nearly 50 reviews in red and interviewed eight of these people. ICIJ focused on the suspects that were submitted to a red notice after the 2016 creation of an interpolge working group attributed to the screening of red opinions before authorizing their publication in the organizational databases.

Who are the ICIJS partners on the Chinese target survey?

The survey was led by Icij, a global network of non-profit journalists based in Washington, DC, in collaboration with 42 media partners, notably the Washington Post, Le Monde, Radio France, Gteborgs-Posten, The Guardian, Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC), Stuff, Paper Trail Media, El, Vidrio, Deutsche Well Turkey and Radio Free. In total, 104 journalists from 30 countries participated in the collaboration.

