Donald Trump expressed his frustration towards Russia about his continuous attacks against Ukraine, but said that an agreement to end the war has remained at hand.

On Sunday evening, the American president reiterated his review of Vladimir Putin over persistent air strikes on Ukraine, while Washington is getting impatient in the midst of failing efforts to negotiate a peace agreement.

I was very disappointed that the missiles were [launched] Through Russia, Trump told journalists when he returned to the White House. I want [Putin] To stop shooting, sitting and signing an agreement.

The comments come as Washington seeks to express the pressure on both sides to agree on a ceasefire, and one day after Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the funeral of Pope Franciss in Rome.

Trump said the meeting of the first eruption of the Oval Office since February had been a great meeting and praised Zelenskyy to do a good job, adding: I consider him calm. I think he understands the image, and I think he wants to conclude an agreement.

Russia launched its deadliest strike of the year last week on kyiv last week, killing 12 civilians and injuring 90 others. After the attack, Trump took his social platform Truth to offer a rare reprimand of his Russian counterpart. Vladimir, stop! He wrote, marking the unnecessary attack.

In an interview broadcast on American television on Sunday, Russian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergei Lavrov, insisted that Russia would not withdraw his strikes.

We will continue to target the sites used by the soldiers of Ukraine, by certain mercenaries of foreign countries and by instructors that Europeans have officially sent to help target the Russian civil sites, CBSS told Lavrov that CBSS is confronted with the nation in a pre -recorded interview.

Zelenskyy said on Sunday that continuous Russian strikes, including almost 70 at noon alone, clearly showed that more tangible pressure on Russia was necessary to create more opportunities for real diplomacy.

He wrote on X: the situation on the front line and the real activity of the Russian army prove that the current global pressure on Russia is insufficient to put an end to this war.

Steve Witkoff's special envoy met Putin last week for what the Kremlin described as a constructive meeting.

But senior administration officials said Washington is getting more and more impaired and was willing to move away from peace talks if an agreement was not concluded quickly.

This must happen soon, the US Secretary of State said Marco Rubio NBCS said on Sunday. We cannot continue to devote time and resources to this effort if this is not going to materialize.

He said that this week, the United States would be likely to determine whether it was a company in which we want to continue to participate or if it is time to focus on other questions.

