Trump kicks off the week Whirlwind marking his 100th day in the oval office





The 15th week's office of President Donald Trump will include his 100th day of return to the White House, which he will celebrate by organizing a rally in Michigan in the last state in which he campaigned before the polls open on last year's election.

“President Trump is delighted to return to the big state of Michigan next Tuesday, where he will come together in the county of Macomb to celebrate the first 100 days!” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in an X Post announcing the rally.

Trump's presidential campaigns in 2016, 2020 and 2024 all ended with rallies in the state of the battlefield of Michigan. Trump's visit to Macomb County this week follows his last campaign rally in 2024 in Grand Rapids, where he joined the crowd just after midnight in the last hours before his victory over the president of the time, Kamala Harris.

The event is presented as a celebration of the “legendary beginning of its presidency” of Trump, according to the website of the National Republican Committee. The rally will take place at the Macomb Community College in Warren and will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Trump to hold the rally on Tuesday to celebrate the first 100 days, says Leavittt

President-elected Donald Trump takes the oath of the United States Supreme Court Judge John Roberts during inauguration ceremonies at the American Capitol on January 20, 2025. (Kevin Lamarque / AFP via Getty Images)

Trump ended his 100th day of power with more decrees signed than any other president during the same period since President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Trump signed at least 137 decrees, ranging from the dismantling of the Ministry of Education, the creation of the Ministry of Effectiveness of the Government and the counting of the diversity, equity and inclusion of the fabric of the federal government following the Biden administration.

Very critical week for the peace talks of Russia and Ukraine

President Donald Trump meets face to face by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy for the first time since their oval office spat in February. (Vatican and Ukraine ambassador to Saint-Siège)

Trump returned from Rome on Saturday after attending Pope Francis funeral mass to the Vatican with First Lady Melania Trump. Trump met Ukrainian President Vlodomyr Zelenskyy during the trip while the war between Russia and Ukraine continues to rage and negotiations for the peace stand.

“There was no reason why Putin shoot missiles in civil zones, cities and cities, in recent days,” Trump wrote on Trum Social, shortly after meeting Zelenskyy at the Vatican on Saturday.

Trump and Zelenskyy have a “very productive” conversation as they attend the funeral of Pope Francis

“It makes me think that he may not want to stop war, he patted me, and must be treated differently, thanks to banking or secondary sanctions? Too many people die !!!” He added.

During the campaign track, Trump promised to end the war between Russia and Ukraine in 24 hours, but the negotiations were difficult. Trump's social post of Trump followed Russia on Saturday by launching a missile strike on kyiv who injured dozens and killed at least 12.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has a meeting with members of the Security Council by video in Kremlin in Moscow on May 13, 2024. (Aleksey Babushkin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo)

Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared Sunday during an appearance on NBC “Meet The Press” that the coming week will be “very critical” while the White House weighs if it wants to continue working towards a peace agreement. Rubio warned this month that the United States could “pass” trying to conclude an agreement between Russia and Ukraine if progress was not made.

“I think it will be a very critical week,” said Rubio on Sunday. “This week will be a really important week in which we must determine if it is a company in which we want to continue to participate or if it is time to focus on other questions which are also, if not more, important in some cases. But we want this to happen. There are reasons to be optimistic, but there are reasons to be realistic, of course.

Trade discussions that should progress after a reciprocal rate break

The Secretary in the United States of the Treasury Scott Bessent (Kayla Bartkowski / Getty Images)

Trump has put a 90-day break on the reciprocal and personalized prices which he had imposed on dozens of nations this month, causing a blitz to negotiate commercial transactions while dozens of nations began to strike at the proverbial doors of the White House in the hope of grasping more favorable terms.

Trump says he had a great call '' with the South Korean leader, suggests that the agreement is possible

The White House met and spoke with a handful of nations that seek to conclude agreements, including South Korea last week. Treasury secretary Scott Bessent said negotiations with the Asian nation have progressed rapidly and that the two countries could conclude a trade agreement this week.

“We had a very successful bilateral meeting with the Republic of South Korea today,” said Bessent de la Maison Blanche on Thursday. “We may evolve faster than I thought, and we will talk about technical conditions next week that we are reaching an agreement on understanding next week.”

“Then the South Koreans came early. They came with their game A, and we will see if they follow this,” said Bessent.

The congress meets with the eyes of the success of the budget supported by Trump

Chamber Mike Johnson and President Donald Trump (Getty Images)

The Congress will meet on Monday following a spring recreation, the Republican legislators who should resume talks on a budgetary plan to advance the agenda of the first year of Trump, in particular the extension of Trump tax reductions in 2017 and the size of the millions of funds for border security.

Scoop: Republicans are deploying a funding plan of $ 69 billion for new CBP agents, the construction of a border wall in Trump's budget bill

The Democrats of Capitol Hill protested on Sunday before the Republicans returned to the table for budgetary plan talks. The minority head of the Hakeem Jeffries room and New Jersey, Senator Cory Booker, took the steps of the Capitol on Sunday morning when he was flanked by supporters to protest the budgetary plan.

The leader of the minority of the Hakeem Jeffries room, DN.Y., on the left, Maya Wiley, president of the leadership conference on civil and human rights, and Senator Cory Booker, DN.J., organized an live conversation focused on “our common values, our faith traditions and the moral moment in front of our country”

“The Republican leaders have clearly indicated their intention to use the coming weeks to advance an imprudent budget system at the office of President Trump who seeks to interrupt Medicaid, food assistance and basic programs that help people, all to give tax alleviation to billionaires. Given what is at stake, they could be some of the most consecutive weeks for seniors, children and families in generations.” wrote the two Democratic Lawmaker in a declaration of the protectors.

Trump has repeatedly called upon republican legislators to adopt the “large and magnificent” tax and expenses pack to advance his first year program.

Trump to give the start of the University of Alabama

The University of Alabama College of Nursing Building (Getty Images)

Trump is expected to go to Tuscaloosa, Alabama on Thursday, where he will give an opening speech to graduate students from the University of Alabama.

“I agreed to do the beginning address in two very good places, the University of Alabama and, West Point. Stay listening for times and dates !!!” Trump posted on Truth Social last week.

Trump should give his speech by the school Arena of school on Thursday evening.

“The University of Alabama is honored to have been selected as one of the universities that President Donald J. Trump will visit to give a speech at the start of spring,” the university said in a statement this month.

American flags funded by Trump will be installed in the White House

Trump previewed last week that his administration is buying and installing massive flag posts to present glory on the lawn on the north side and the southern lawn of the White House. Trump told the media that he would personally finance the flags and said they could be ready this week.

Trump deploys plans for 100 feet males during the white house's lawn

“I put a beautiful American flag almost 100 feet high on this side and another on the other side, two flags, at the top of the line,” he told journalists outside the White House on Wednesday, adding that they will be “paid by Trump”.

“They needed masts for 200 years. It was something I said often, you know, they don't have a mast in itself. So putting one where you saw us, and would put another side on the other side, above the mounds. It will be two beautiful poles.”

Click for the Fox News app

Trump added Wednesday that the flags “will arrive in about a week about a week”. An American flag is currently only with the roof of the White House.

