



President Trump boasted that he had concluded “200 agreements” on trade and prices in a recent interview, but when he was putting for more details, two members of his cabinet could not appoint a single country that accepted one of Trump's alleged agreements.

Two weeks after announcing a 90 -day break on his import punishment prices, Trump said he had concluded many transactions while refusing to say which countries have agreed with these transactions. The break, he said, was to give time for negotiations with other countries with the exception of China, which was exempt from the break.

“I concluded 200 agreements,” Trump told Time magazine in an interview published on Friday, adding: “100%”.

If this was true and that each agreement is with a different nation, it would mean that Trump has already finalized agreements with almost all countries of the world.

When he was asked to say which countries agreed with these supposed transactions, Trump said: “Because the agreement is an agreement that I choose”, before making a rant on how the United States is “a department store”.

“And on behalf of the American people, I have the store, and I set prices, and I will say that if you want to buy here, that's what you have to pay,” said the president.

Dana Bash de CNN confronted the Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins during the state of the Union on Sunday, asking her to appoint one of the transactions that the administration has concluded.

“The president told Time magazine, quotes:” I concluded 200 transactions, “said Bash.” He did not give us details on what they could be, of which countries he is talking about. He really signed trade agreements and with whom? “

"On the transactions, we have 100 countries hitting the door," said Rollins. "I believe – I am not in the room, I do not negotiate commercial transactions. But my understanding is that we should have several this week that manifest themselves which are very, very close. China is very important. Every day, we are in conversation with China, as well as the 99, 100 other countries that came to the table."

Of course, having “very, very close” offers is not the same as having concluded “200 offers”, as Trump explicitly said.

The increase in trade tensions between the United States and China has already led to an increase in expeditions canceled between Asia and North America after Trump reported prices on Chinese imports to 145%. China, on the other hand, has implemented reprisals in addition to the economic restrictions of exports from minerals of rare land to the United States and restrictions out of 18 main American manufacturers and defense companies.

While Trump and his administration said they were in the current negotiations with China, Chinese officials said these talks had not occurred. The Chinese trade ministry said that the statements of the administration that they were in daily contact “are baseless and have no factual basis”.

“China and the United States have not organized consultations or negotiations on the issue of prices, even less reached an agreement,” the ministry said on Thursday.

Faced with this statement, Trump insisted that a journalist had his “bad report”.

Journalist: [China is] To say that this is false news that commercial discussions occur.

Trump: Well, they had a meeting this morning.

Report: Who is it?

Trump: I can't tell you. It doesn't matter who they are. pic.twitter.com/lwxsm06gul

– The Bulwark (@bulwarkonline) April 24, 2025

Another member of the Trump cabinet, dry treasure. Scott Bessent, tried to justify Trump's claim of "200 agreements" by saying that he in fact wanted to say "subcords".

“Let's talk about the time interview with President Trump,” Martha Raddatz told Bessent this week. “He said that he had concluded 200 agreements on prices. Two hundred transactions? To whom he concluded agreements? Is there really an agreement at this stage?”

Raddatz: Trump said that he had concluded 200 rates agreements. 200 offers? Who did he agree with? Is there really an agreement at this stage?

Bessent: I think he refers to subdolays in negotiations that we make pic.twitter.com/lu8h41ea0p

– AARON RUPAR (@atrupar) April 27, 2025

“I believe that he refers to subcontrages within the negotiations we make,” said Bessent.

“But aren't these real offers?” Said Raddatz.

"Martha, if there are 180 countries, there are 18 important business partners – let's put China next to it, because it is a special negotiation – there are 17 important business partners, and we have a process in place, over the next 90 days, to negotiate with them," replied Bessent, refusing to appoint agreements or subcords. "Some of them are evolving very well, especially with Asian countries."

Bessent then justified Trump's chaotic approach to the prices – announcing and then postponing them almost immediately – by calling it “strategic uncertainty”.

But what Bessent calls strategic uncertainty is much more like an unorganized chaos and the lie by Trump as the breakfast deadline of 90 days, and the administration cannot indicate a single trade agreement that he has successfully negotiated – even if the president claims that he has 200 to choose.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.rollingstone.com/politics/politics-news/trump-trade-deals-cabinet-cant-name-any-1235326080/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

