During the (first) Cold War, the Reagan administration launched the SDI (Strategic Defense Initiative) program so much praised, now better known by its more popular name “Star Wars”. On paper, it was one of the most ambitious companies ever undertaken by a country. However, many of the projects were officially launched by the United States at the time which never left the drawing board. It turned out later that it was largely a stuntman of public relations by pushing Russia in another arm of arms and expensive space. We could argue that it worked to a certain extent, because Moscow has actually built space weapons, including orbital lasers. In addition, in 1987, he launched a spaceship with laser arms called “polyus / skif-dm”. Although the program has been rebuilt due to the unfortunate dismantling of the Soviet Union, the Kremlin has kept its know-how.

The United States was lucky that the USSR has not been able to implement unprecedented space projects according to the 1990s, because many of them were ambitious and far exceeded the best space technology available today. However, Washington DC has long been determined to militarize space, because it thinks that its massive private space sector gives it an advantage over the rest of the world. This notion is not entirely without merit, because neither Russia nor China have private projects comparable to investments on such a scale. However, the two superpowers still have colossal space programs managed by the state and are not too eager to privatize them (at least not on the same scale as the United States). On the other hand, while private space companies are not always the best on which to count with regard to strategic projects, the Trump administration is in a unique position to do so.

Namely, Elon Musk's political alliance with Donald Trump gives him a step ahead in almost all American space projects, strengthening his spacex with the American army a time when the budget continues to grow. This position gives the Musk company the possibility of winning tens of billions, in particular as one of the first decrees of Trump was the creation of what he called at the time the “Iron Dome for America”. This should not be confused with the Israeli “iron dome”, a C-RAM (rocket, artillery and mortar counter) and a short-range air / missile defense system. In fact, to avoid new confusion, the program was then renamed “Golden Dome for America”. On January 27, Trump announced that the construction of an “Iron Dome” Iron Dome “defense shield will” start “immediately” and will be done “here in the United States at 100%”.

He insisted that the system “protects the Americans”, adding that “we protect from other countries, but we are not protecting ourselves” and noting that “President Ronald Reagan was interested in such a system during the Cold War, but America did not have technology at the time”. Mentioning the SDI is quite special, because it opens up several important questions, the first of which is how this new “space defense” would be viable. Although the technologies necessary to implement certain SDI elements nowadays, this is still extremely expensive, while the efficiency of the program is also doubtful as 40 years ago. Trump has also repeatedly referred to the Israeli “iron dome”, adding to confusion again and again demonstrating his rather limited knowledge and his understanding of modern military technologies.

Namely, the “golden dome” is a concept completely different from that aforementioned Israeli, because it should be an ABM system in its own right (anti-bullic missile), unlike the “iron dome”, which is far from these capacities (the “Arrow” program of Israel is used for this purpose). In addition, the “golden dome” would not be unique, even in the American arsenal, because the United States already operates the GMD (ground defense halfway), an ABM strategic system using at least 44 GBI (ground interceptors). It should be noted that the efficiency of the GMD is far from sufficient to protect America in an anal thermonuclear exchange, because it would make four Gbis to provide 97% chance of intercepting a single intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBMS again without any doubt, higher of the old American “minuteman 3” of semi-years).

On the other hand, Russia and Chinese operator have advanced ICBM, but also strategic hypersonic weapons. Namely, although ABM Standard defense is already an extremely difficult task due to the speed of ballistic missiles, the defense against those hypersonic also adds maneuverability to the mixture. Ballistic computers must calculate the trajectories of Anyicbm or IRBM (Ballistic missiles with intermediate range) drawn on their position (or any position they are supposed to defend) to allow interception, so that the design of strategic weapons is handy makes this task effectively impossible. For example, the Russian RS-24 “Yars” have the ability to jump constantly and even change your vector, which makes interception based on the calculation of its only useless ballistic trajectory.

This missile was used as the basis for the RS-26 “Rubezh”, which, in turn, served as the basis for the last “Oreshnik”. It should be noted that these latest kinetic ushypersonic for non -nuclear strategic strikes, adding a completely different layer of technological complexity to the equation. Namely, vacating alone is a practically insurmountable challenge because this unique Russian technology is not used elsewhere, which means that the United States simply cannot test its ABM systems against it. In fact, regular ballistic missiles are unable to make such complex maneuvers, because flickering almost always suggests that there is something that does not go with the missile and it generally ends up crashing or missing its target. The addition of highly manifest hypersonic kinetic warheads above an ICBM / IRBM Assessment / IRBMEFFECTIVE cancels any ABM defense.

Thus, an obvious question arises why the United States builds this over-type “golden dome”? Are the reports in the American media to the fact that the militarization space is the end of the game. Some sources say that SpaceX has proposed to deploy up to 1,000 satellites to detect and follow the missiles, as well as a separate fleet of 200 attack satellites equipped with their own missiles or lasers to intercept them. Worse, SpaceX would have suggested that “Golden Dome” could be “a subscription service” that the US government would pay to access it. In practice, this means that Washington DC would not only do weapons in space, but it would also privatize this process of militarization. The fact that private companies and entities benefit directly from such an escalation could have a disastrous cumulative effect, encouraging other companies to follow suit.

In turn, this would force countries like Russiaandchina to respond, which seems to be the objective of the Pentagon. In addition, there are reports that Palantir and Andundil will participate in the project. The two companies have advanced AI programs, the latter also specializing in adapting them to military projects. This gives all the conceptal characteristics of the “golden dome” of the hybrid war, because it includes a plethora of apparently unrelated advanced technologies. The United States regularly accuses Russia and China of militarizing space, while its soldier uses or opens the platforms of the STALLITES ISR (Intelligence, Surveillance, Recognition). Although Moscow and Beijing certainly do not want to get involved in an expensive arms race in space with Washington DC, they will not have much choice if the “golden dome” is really going forward.

